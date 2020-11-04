DECATUR COUNTY - The North Decatur Chargers will defend their Sectional 47 title Friday evening against the Milan Indians.
The Chargers are approaching this game with the same discipline and focus that they have approached every contest. Coach Stirn acknowledge to his troops that getting anywhere in the tournament takes dedication to discipline.
One advantage the Chargers have is that many of this year’s senior class played in last year’s sectional championship, against the same opponent and are tested. When discussing the upcoming game with the players, Coach Stirn focused on the fact that only handful of teams in the state get to play in November and this year’s Chargers have earned that right.
The keys to this week will be stopping a multiple attack offense that is averaging 201 yards per game rushing and 155 yards per game passing. The Indians enter the contest led by senior quarterback Peyton Wert who has 1,543 yards passing and 862 yards rushing on the year.
Of course, no quarterback achieves those numbers without a surrounding cast of athletes. The Chargers will look to contain and corral a strong sophomore tailback and two athletic wide outs, all of which contribute significantly to the Indian’s offensive success.
The Chargers will look to attack the Indian’s 4-2-5 defense with a combination of ground and air attacks and will, undoubtedly, rely heavily on their state-leading defense. Last year’s contest went to the wire, and this year looks to be more of the same.
In a stadium devoid of fans, the Chargers made their own noise by yet again winning the road and advancing to the sectional championship with a 42-0 victory over the Knightstown Panthers.
The game looked to be a defensive battle with the Chargers only finding the end zone one time in the first half, and that off a punt return by Logan Koehne. But the boys in white came out and dominated the second half. Reid Messer and Logan Koehne would both find the end zone in the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Reid Messer and Noah Howell would both find the end zone offensively and Reid's older brother Connor would find the end zone defensively on a long pick six at the 4:53 mark in the fourth.
While the Chargers offense racking up 368 yard of total offense is impressive, the real story in this game was the Chargers state-leading defense which posted its seventh shutout of the season and held the run dominant Panthers to 28 yards of rushing offense on 22 carries.
Friday's gridiron contest against the Milan Indians will be played at 7 p.m. at Ed Kaelin Field in a rematch of last year's sectional championship game.
Tickets are $6 per person ages Kindergarten and up. All tickets must be purchased the night of the game. There will be no presales and sports passes are not accepted for tournament games.
Gates open at 6 p.m.
North Decatur fans should park in the south lot and enter through the main ticket booth (by the baseball field).
