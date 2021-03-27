GREENSBURG — With 12 players on North Decatur’s golf team, Lucas Hochstedler has high hopes for his first year as coach.
“From what I’ve been told from the previous coach (David Espinda), this is a pretty good group coming up, especially the seniors through sophomores,” Hochstedler said. “I think we’ve got a chance to advance maybe a couple in sectional, and if we have good rounds out of a couple other people, I think we could advance as a team – that just from what I’ve been told. I haven’t been able to see anything.
“But I think that’s a goal, to at least do well at sectional and get a couple individuals out if we can.”
North Decatur finished 10th out of 13 teams at sectional two years ago.
The Chargers’ top player is back. Collin Bryant was No. 1 as a freshman, when he shot an 88 at sectional.
Cejay Parmer is the lone senior. He was part of the team that won a fourth straight Mid-Hoosier Conference title in 2018.
Parmer shot a 101 at sectional two years ago. With last season getting canceled, he’s been playing North Branch and Greensburg Country Club, focusing on improving his chipping and putting, plus shots from 150 yards or closer.
Parmer’s goal is to consistently shoot in the low 90s this year, and he’s looking forward to competing again.
“Just the opportunity to play since we didn’t play last year,” Parmer said, “and finishing it out by hopefully doing good at conference and sectional.”
Joining Bryant in the junior class are Xavier Adams, Seth Brandenburg, Christopher Gauck and Austin Shafer.
Carson Parmer, who is also a pitcher for the baseball team, is the only sophomore.
Austin Gould, Jack Koehne, Austin Schwartz, Mason Smith and Evan Yoder are all freshmen.
Hochstedler is thrilled to have so many players out this spring. However, most coaches he’s talked to have told him he’ll only be allowed to bring six or seven to away matches.
The Chargers’ first match will be April 6 at Jennings County. Their first home match will be April 9 against Rushville.
They’ll also get to host the MHC tournament at North Branch, slated for May 15.
