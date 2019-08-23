GREENSBURG — The North Decatur offense was too hot to handle on Friday night in the Civil War Bucket game.
Winning their third straight rivalry game with the Cougars, the Chargers were able to capitalize on their opportunities early on and it paid off with a 39-7 win.
The Chargers were able to score on all four of their first half drives, while the Cougars experienced growing pains. South Decatur were forced to punt on three of their five first half drives.
Their other two drives ended with a turnover on downs and an interception by North Decatur’s Alex Byrd.
On the otherside, the Chargers took advantage of everything they possibly could.
Quarterback Alex Stirn delivered three first half touchdown passes to three different players. This came after he scored on an 11 yard rush to open the game.
Westin Swango, Noah Howell and Logan Koehne each caught touchdown passes in the half.
With their first half jitters under new head coach Rick Zimmerman put away, the Cougars were able to gain more yardage on the ground in the second half.
Cougars quarterback Wyatt Gatewood finally put his squad on the board with 6:37 remaining in the game with an 18-yard touchdown rush.
With a running clock in place, the Chargers were able to run off the remainder of the game by simply staying in bounds and using rushing plays.
North Decatur junior Jalen Lopez was injured on the final play of the game, requiring an ambulance come onto the field.
The Daily News will update readers on Lopez’s status as news becomes available.
The Cougars host Tri-County next Saturday at 2 p.m. and the Chargers travel to Edinburgh next Friday night.
Pirates dominate behind Brogan’s big day
Toby Brogan was untouchable.
In the opening game of the 2019 season, Brogan led his Pirates into action against Shelbyville with five first half touchdowns, en route to an emphatic 52-7 win.
Behind his five scores in the first 20 minutes of gametime, Oakley Best then entered the end zone to extend the lead to 35 points before the halftime break.
The new IHSAA football mercy rule was put into place at this time.
The rule calls for any football game to move to a running clock at anytime in the second half that two teams are separated by 35 points or more.
Once the rule in put into place in the game, it cannot be reverted, regardless if the losing team closes in.
The running clock slowed the bleed for the Golden Bears, but did not stop it entirely.
Daimon Austin put another score on the board, from 1 yard out.
Ben Bausback’s 30 yard field goal pushed the Pirates across the half-century mark for the final score of the game.
The Pirates travel to Triton Central next Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.