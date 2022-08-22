No. 9 North Decatur kept its hold on the Bucket with a 57-0 victory at South Decatur in the annual Civil War Bucket Game Friday. The Chargers put the game away early with 37 points in the first quarter and 14 in the second quarter.
North’s James Evans opened the scoring with a 44-yard run with 10:19 on the first-quarter clock. Aiden O’Dell added the extra point.
North’s Reid Messer scored on a 21-yard run. Messer added the 2-point conversion with 4:27 left in the first quarter.
Quarterback Carson Parmer connected with Kaden Muckerheide for an 11-yard touchdown. Two minutes later, Cooper Parmer intercepted a South pass and returned it 18 yards for the TD.
With 1:09 left in the first quarter, Evans scored on a 2-yard run.
In the second quarter, Messer added a 36-yard TD reception from Carson Parmer and a 1-yard TD run as the Chargers extended the lead to 51-0 at the half.
North’s Corbin Thackery scored on a 60-yard run to cap the scoring in the game. The point after was blocked by South to make the final margin 57-0.
Offensively for South, Corbin Johnson carried the ball 17 times for 68 yards. Rhett Martin rushed for 14 yards and Tyler Bishop rushed for nine yards.
For North, Thackery rushed for 92 yards and one TD. Messer added 88 yards rushing and one TD to go with 36 yards receiving with one TD. Evans tallied 50 yards rushing with two TDs and 38 yards receiving. Carson Parmer passed for 98 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Martin led the Cougars’ defense with five total tackles. Johnson and Alex Myers both had four total tackles. Layden Ponsler and Ian AmRhein both had three total tackles. AmRhein and Bishop both had a tackle for loss.
For the Charger defense, Evans had 5.5 tackles. Tyler Field added 3.5 tackles. Brad Krieger and Quenten Goolsby both had 2.5 tackles. Evan Howell, Cooper Parmer, Thackery, Josh Evans, Carson Parmer and Jones all had two tackles. Goolsby and Josh Evans both had a fumble recovery. Cooper Parmer and Carson Parmer each intercepted one pass.
The Chargers host the Eastern Hancock Royals in conference play at Ed Kaelin Field Friday. The Royals defeated Alexandria 44-22 in the opening week.
South travels to Indiana Deaf, 34-25 winners in Week 1 over Purdue Polytechnic.
