After two tight games in the football sectional, North Decatur scored early and often against Knightstown to cruise to the sectional title 56-6.
The Chargers (12-0) travel to Sheridan (11-1) Friday for the regional championship.
North grabbed the early lead over the Panthers on a 35-yard touchdown pass from Carson Parmer to Kaden Muckerheide. North was not done in the first quarter, finding pay dirt four more times.
Reid Messer scored on a 4-yard run with 7:28 to go in the first. James Evans added a 1-yard touchdown run with 5:18 on the first quarter clock. Messer found the end zone two more times, both from 1-yard out to close the first quarter with North in command, up 35-0.
Messer added a pair of second quarter touchdowns to the onslaught as the Chargers headed to the break leading 49-0.
The Chargers turned to game over to some junior varsity players in the second half and North added an Owen Eldridge touchdown reception from Mason Morris in the third quarter to cap the Chargers' scoring.
When the dust settled, the Chargers amassed 206 yards of rushing on 28 carries and 173 yards passing on six completions. North averaged 10 yards per play offensively.
Defensively, the Chargers held the Panthers to 73 yards of total offense on 37 plays for an average of 1.9 yards per play. Muckerheide led the Chargers in tackles with five total tackles followed by Tyler Field and Kaleb Phelps both finishing with four tackles. Evan Howell having another stellar night, ending with one solo tackle, two assists, one tackle for loss and an interception.
The Chargers finished with six tackles for loss with Muckerheide, Field, Josh Evans, Jake Kinker, Howell, Messer, Thackery and Owen Wiseman all contributing.
Sheridan defeated Hagerstown (7-5) 75-36 to win the sectional title. The Blackhawks rushed for 481 yards in the win.
