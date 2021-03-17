GREENSBURG – Ernie Ruble is confident North Decatur’s girls track team would’ve won another conference title if not for the pandemic cancelling the 2020 season.
The Chargers have won three straight Mid-Hoosier Conference championships, and they’ve got a very good shot at extending that streak this year.
“The last time the girls won we had only two first-place finishes,” Ruble said, “but our depth accumulated points. We have depth and we have some real strong suits in different places.”
This is Ruble’s 32nd year coaching track in some capacity. And it’s his last.
“I made a promise to someone important to me,” he said, referring to his wife.
Ruble is listed as the ND boys coach and Ashley Dillon as the girls coach. Ruble coached Dillon when she attended Jac-Cen-Del.
It’s Ruble’s ninth year coaching track for the Chargers. He’s coached the current seniors, including Anna Burkhart and Logan Koehne, since they were in sixth grade.
“This is kind of full circle with that and full circle with Ashley, which I’m just thrilled about,” Ruble said. “It’s a good time. And we’re not leaving the cupboard bare; a lot of the guys’ strength is in the sophomore class down.”
Dillon works with the shot put and discus athletes, many of whom are first-time throwers. Skyla Wade and Ella Kunz are throwing for the girls, while Cole Stephen, Jake Kinker and Kaiden Gahimer are throwing for the boys.
“We’re working on technique and we’ll follow from there,” Dillon said.
While the ND girls have their sights set on a fourth straight title, the boys are also aiming for the MHC crown.
“The boys are trying to break through,” Ruble said. “Both teams have excellent opportunities.”
The Chargers have been practicing for over a month. They boys’ roster consists of 27-28 athletes, while the girls will likely have 20-22.
“That’s a good turnout for a smaller school,” Ruble said.
Anna Burkhart is a long jumper and sprinter. She finished third in long jump at sectional as a freshman, then placed ninth at regional with a leap of 16 feet, 4 3/4 inches.
Her sophomore campaign didn’t go as planned, and then she lost her junior year to COVID. Ruble laments lost time training and competing, but thinks Burkhart can get to the upper 16s.
“Her goal is to break the school record of 16-7,” he said.
Aubrey Rhoades will help the Chargers in hurdles, Ruble said, while Kennedy Stier is a younger hurdler who will also help in sprints.
Jenna Geis is a senior who’s strong in the 400 and relays.
Hope Barker is a sophomore for whom Ruble has high expectations.
Jenna Walton is a junior who earned all-conference honors in cross country.
“She does real well for us in mids and can swing up to distance,” Ruble said.
Another girl who will help in distance events is Gracie Osting.
Freshman Addie Gauck has been battling a hip bruise from snowboarding, but she has a lot of potential. Like Walton, she was also an all-conference cross country runner.
“She’s going to be dynamic,” Ruble said.
Ellie Cox is another athlete who will help the Chargers.
Twins Abby and Grace Hartman are also integral pieces. Abby is capable of clearing 5-2 in high jump and should challenge for title at the county and conference meets. Grace is coming off a fall MCL injury, and Ruble expects she’ll need most of the season getting back up to full speed.
“I’ve always had the philosophy the first half of the season is glorified practice to get you ready for competitions,” he said.
Koehne, a free safety in football who was selected to play in the IFCA North/South All Star Classic in July, has the potential for some high finishes.
“He runs like the wind,” Ruble said.
Kaden Muckerheide is a sprinter who could also be competitive running the mile.
Conner Linkmeyer nearly reached 20 feet in long jump as an eighth-grader, and Ruble said he has hopes of making it to regional.
Senior Andrew Tielking is a hurdler who could earn some high finishes for the Chargers.
Noah and Evan Howell will contribute in sprints and relays, while Ellis Loemer will help in high jump and hurdles.
The season is slated to begin April 6 at Rushville. It will be a tri meet along with South Decatur.
North Decatur has a resurfaced track that it didn’t get to use last year. The Chargers will host three meets this season, including the county meet May 4.
The MHC Championship is slated for May 11 at Waldron.
Sectional for the girls is May 18 at Franklin County, while the boys will compete May 20 at East Central.
North competes in a very difficult regional, featuring the likes of Warren Central, Center Grove and New Palestine. It makes it very challenging for anyone to advance to state, but Ruble isn’t ruling out that possibility.
“We’ve got some hidden gems that we haven’t discovered yet,” he said. “And we’ve got some people we know who have proven themselves.”
