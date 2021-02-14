GREENSBURG - Coming off a tough, 1-point loss on Friday, the Chargers returned home to face the Knightstown Panthers. After trailing after the first quarter 10-6, North Decatur led at every other stop, including 55-45 at the end of the fourth quarter. North improves to 4-14 on the season.
Knightstown jumped out to a 10-6 in the first quarter. The Chargers rallied to outscore the Panthers 15-9 in the second quarter and led 21-19 at the break.
In the third, North stretched the lead to 35-30 before pulling away for the 10-point victory.
Lance Nobbe led the Chargers with 18 points, three rebounds and one assist.
Trent Gauck had a nice all-around game with 12 points, five rebounds and three assists.
Reid Messer finished with eight points, one rebound and two assists.
Andrew Tielking added eight points, one rebound and one assist.
Carson Parmer tallied seven points, three rebounds and one assist.
Conner Messer finished with two points and four boards.
In the junior varsity contest, the Panthers outscored the Chargers 14-7 in the second quarter and held off North 33-28 for the victory.
Caiden Gahimer led the Chargers with 10 points and two rebounds. Conner Linkmeyer had six points, three rebounds and one assist. Nate O’Dell finished with five points and two rebounds. Cole Davis added four points, three rebounds and three assists. Ty Litmer had three points and one rebound.
Union County 48, North Decatur 47
LIBERTY - On Friday, the Chargers traveled to Union County to battle the Patriots. Union County held a 2-point lead at the half before stretching the lead to seven, 40-33 after three quarters. North Decatur fought back, but came up one point shy and fell 48-47.
Trent Gauck led the way in scoring for the Chargers with 15 points, four rebounds and one assist.
Lance Nobbe tallied 12 points and 13 rebounds for a double-double. He also had one assist.
Carson Parmer finished with 12 points, four rebounds and three assists.
Andrew Tielking had seven points and Reid Messer added one point.
In the junior varsity game, Union County held a 28-16 lead at half-time. The Chargers fought back to knot the game at 29-29 after three quarters. Union County was able to hold on for the 48-46 victory.
Leading the Chargers was Ty Litmer with 12 points, three rebounds, and two assists. Nate O’Dell added 11 points, three rebounds and five assists. Caiden Gahimer finished with 11 points and three rebounds. Cole Davis chipped in with seven points, six rebounds and three assists. Aiden O’Dell had five points, three rebounds and two assists.
