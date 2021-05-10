On Thursday, the Chargers knocked off conference foe Waldron 7-2 in baseball action.
The Chargers pounded out 10 hits in the win.
Reid Messer led the way with three hits in four at bats. He also scored three runs and drove in two runs.
Conner Messer added a pair of hits, one run scored and two RBIs.
Noah Howell, Jacob Mirick, Trent Gauck and Nate O’Dell all had one hit. Mirick, O’Dell and Gauck drove in one run each.
Carson Parmer pitched six innings, allowing one earned run on three hits while walking two and striking out 14.
On Friday, it was all North as the Chargers scored four runs in the first, five in the second, nine in the third and nine in the fourth en route to a 27-1.
Sixteen walks aided in the Chargers win. North had six hits to go with the 16 walks.
Mirick drove in five runs. Reid Messer drove in four runs and Conner Messer drove in three runs. Mirick finished with two hits. Howell, Reid Messer, Conner Messer and Tyler Field all had one hit.
Mirick picked up the win on the hill for North. He pitched four innings, allowing no earned runs on one walk and three hits while striking out eight.
