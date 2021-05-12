WALDRON - The Chargers took third place at the Mid-Hoosier Conference track meet on Tuesday at Waldron.
South Decatur won the team title with 126 followed by Hauser 101, North 94, Morristown 83, Southwestern 73, Waldron 72 and Edinburgh 23.
For the Chargers
Logan Koehne finished third in the 100 at :11.73 and second in the 200 at :23.84.
Ellis Loehmer won the high jump at 5-10 and took second in the 300 hurdles in :47.05 and second in the 110 hurdles in :17.89.
Cole Theobold finished second in the high jump at 5-6.
Kaiden Gahimer took second in the discus with a distance of 108-8 and was fourth in the shot put with a throw of 36-7.
James Evans finished sixth in the 400 in :59.93.
Kaden Muckerheide crossed the line sixth in the 1600 in 5:34.06.
Owen Geis was seventh in the 3200.
Cole Stephen placed sixth in the discus with a throw of 96-2.
Conner Linkmeyer finished seventh in the long jump with a distance of 16-5.
Ryan Hancock placed eighth in the 1600 with a time of 5:54.17.
The 4x100 relay team of Logan Koehne, Kaden Muckerheide, James Evans and Martin Azkoaga placed first in :47.53.
The 4x800 relay team placed fourth in 10:27.65
The 4x400 relay team of Conner Linkmeyer, Kaden Muckerheide, James Evans and Mason Dimett finished fifth in 4:20.27.
