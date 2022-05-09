COLUMBUS - Otter Creek Golf Course was the host for the annual Hauser Invitational with 10 teams competing Saturday.
Weather conditions, wet and windy, were not ideal, but the North Decatur fought to a third place finish.
Greenwood Christian carded a team-total 330 to take top honors. Heritage Christian was second with 336. The Chargers were third with 349. Edinburgh took fourth with 383 followed by Triton Central 404, Hauser 406, Southwestern 410, Morristown 413, Columbus East 418 and Scottsburg incomplete.
Collin Bryant led the way for the Chargers, shooting a 9-over par score of 81. The score was good enough for sixth place out of 48 players.
Carson Parmer took 10th overall place with a score of 84.
Jack Koehne improved from the previous weekend, coming in with a score of 89 (14th overall). Brady Espinda's 95 put him in 19th place and rounded out the top four. Xavier Adams finished the day with a 99, which was 25th place overall.
The Chargers have a busy week coming up, with a 3-way home match against Edinburgh and Hauser Monday, a dual match against Morristown Tuesday and an away match at Timbergate Golf Course against Southwestern (Shelby) Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.