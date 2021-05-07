GREENSBURG - The Pirates of Greensburg won the Decatur County track meet for the boys with a team total of 82. South Decatur was second by one point with 35 and North Decatur was third with 34.
For the Chargers, Logan Koehne finished first in the 100 in :11.47 and first in the 200 at :23.18.
Ellis Loehmer placed first in the high jump at 5-8, first in the 300 hurdles with a time of :46.76 and first in the 110 hurdles in :17.68.
Kaiden Gahimer placed fourth in the shot put with a distance of 36-8.
Kaden Muckerheide finished fourth in the 100 with a time of :12.25.
James Evans crossed the line fourth in the 400 in 1:03.83.
Cole Stephen took fourth in the discus with a distance of 96-11.
Conner Linkmeyer finished third in the long jump at 17-7.
The 4x100 relay team of Koehne, Muckerheide, Evans and Linkmeyer took second in :47.84.
North 81, Waldron 38, Edinburgh 30
EDINBURGH - In the tri-meet at Edinburgh, the Chargers finished first with a team total of 81. Waldron was second with 38 and Edinburgh was third with 30.
For the Chargers,
Logan Koehne finished third in the shot put at 33-3.
Ellis Loehmer was second in the high jump at 5-6, second in the 300 hurdles at :53.5, first in the 110 hurdles in :17.74 and first in the 400 at :56.54.
Kaiden Gahimer placed second in the discus with a distance of 89-6 and second in the shot put with a toss of 34-5.
Caleb Muckerheide took second in the 1600 in 5:32.
James Evans was second in the 400 at 1:01.8 and third in the 200 at :25.7.
Cameron Medsker took third in the 300 hurdles in :56.7.
Cole Theobald won the high jump at 5-6 and took fourth in the long jump at 15-10.5.
Cole Stephens won the discus with a distance of 91-10 and was fourth in the shot put at 31-7.
Mason Burkhart finished fourth in the 300 hurdles in :56.37.
Owen Geis won the 3200 in 13:08 and took third in the 1600 in 5:50.
Ryan Hancock finished third in the 800 in 2:37 and second in the 3200 in 13:38.
Mason Dimett took third in the 110 hurdles.
The 4x100 relay team of Koehne, K. Muckerheide, Evans and Martin Azkoaga finished first in :47.23.
The 4x400 relay team of K. Muckerheide, Kaleb Phelps, Josh Evans and James Evans took first in 4:23.
The 4x800 relay team of Mason Dimett, Phelps, Hancock and Geis finished first in 11:51.
-Information provided.
