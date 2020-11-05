Milan vs North Decatur
Sectional 47 Championship game
November 6, 2020
7 p.m. kickoff
Fans will be permitted in a reduced capacity. Each team will have 400 tickets that their fans may purchase beginning at 6 p.m. (one hour before kickoff).
Milan fans must enter the north entrance by the bus lot.
North Decatur fans must enter through the south entrance by the baseball field.
Tickets are $6 each. Limit of one ticket per person. All must be present at the time of purchase. Ages Kindergarten and up. Sports passes are not valid for tournaments.
Campus will be closed to the general public until 4 p.m.
Face coverings are required for admission and throughout the event. Social distancing is required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.