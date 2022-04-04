NASHVILLE - The Chargers opened the 2022 baseball season with a 10-0 shut out of host Brown County.
North jumped out early with seven runs in the first inning. The Chargers plated three more runs in the third inning.
Jacob Mirick picked up the win on the hill for the Chargers. Mirick pitched all five innings, allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out 11.
Offensively for North, Nolan Burkhart drove in three runs. Ty Litmer added two RBIs. Braden Hancock, Reid Messer, Mirick, Zander Jones and James Evans all had one RBI.
North tallied six hits - one each from Hancock, O'Dell, Messer, Burkhart, Litmer and Jones. O'Dell reached base in all four of his at bats and scored two runs. Messer also scored two runs for the Chargers.
The defense was solid behind Mirick, committing only one error in the game.
North is coming off a 9-10 season a year ago. First year head coach Christian McKinney is looking forward to the 2022 campaign.
"I'm excited for my first season as head coach here at North Decatur. Coaching at the school I graduated from is a very wonderful feeling. I love this school and this program," Coach McKinney noted. "Coaching under Steve Stirn for the past five years as an assistant has prepared me for the next chapter of my coaching career. We have a great group of kids this year and have a lot of newcomers coming in and will help right away. I believe we have all the right tools to have a successful season."
