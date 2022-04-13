North Decatur opened the golf season at North Branch Golf Course by hosting conference foe Waldron. The teams played the Meadow Nine.
Despite the less than desirable conditions, the Chargers posted a team score of 160. The Mohawks finished with 242.
North's Carson Parmer shot an even-par 36 to claim meet medalist honors.
Collin Bryant was close behind, carding a 37 for the Chargers. Jack Koehne ended the night with a 41, and Brady Espinda rounded out the top four with a 46. Xavier Adams and Austin Gould both ended the night with a score of 49.
TUESDAY
On Tuesday, Royal Hyland Golf Club was the host for Knightstown, North Decatur and Rushville.
The Chargers won the team title with a 159. Rushville was second with 195 and Knightstown was third with 220.
Parmer was low man again for North, tying the school record for score in an away match with an impressive 2-under-par score of 33.
Bryant again played a solid round, ending the night at 3-over 38. Koehne finished with a 42 and Espinda added a 46 to the top four scores. Adams was one stroke out of the top 4 with a 47.
Sam Smith led Rushville with 38. Jensen Smith and Jack Laker both carded 50. Aiden Philpot had a 57 and Devin Richardson finished with 61.
"The first match of the season is always a bit of an enigma, you never know what to expect. Competition tends to breed tension and tension breeds poor golf shots," RCHS coach Jon Bitner said. "The Lions hit 47 percent of fairways and 16 percent of greens in regulation, which are both areas of concern, but we will continue to work on rhythm and tempo to improve ball contact."
