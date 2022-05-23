The Mid-Hoosier Conference golf tournament took place Saturday at North Branch Golf Course.
The Chargers won the tournament in 2021 and set a goal to repeat at the beginning of the 2022 season. With a team-total 320 (11 strokes better than in 2021), North claimed the conference title.
Southwestern (382) took second place on a tie-breaker with third place Edinburgh (382). Hauser (384) was fourth followed by Morristown (397) fifth and Waldron (451) sixth.
Carson Parmer led the way for the Chargers, chipping in for eagle on his final hole for an impressive -2 score of 69. That score is a career low, and good enough to repeat as individual conference champion.
Jack Koehne also produced a career low, coming in with a score of 78. Collin Bryant finished the day with an 81, and Brady Espinda provided the fourth score of 92. Xavier Adams came in three shots back with 95.
Parmer, Koehne and Bryant's scores earned them All-Conference honors.
In action against Jac-Cen-Del, the Chargers knocked off the Eagles 181-210.
Parmer and Bryant both carded 40 to lead the way. Espinda finished with 49. Chris Gauck had 52 followed by Xavier Adams 55 and Adam Mack 67.
JCD was led by Sam Schwering with 51. Drew Cacamo and CJ Kuhn both had 52. Derek Borgman finished with 56 followed by Grant Renear 61 and Landon Boor 64.
Greensburg
The Pirates picked up a conference win over Rushville on the back nine at the Greensburg Country Club. Greensburg had a team total of 166. Rushville finished with 193.
Greensburg's Abe Tebbe was medalist with a 35.
Parker Phillips was next for Greensburg with 42. Hunter Springmeyer finished with 44. Colten Schroeder was a shot back with 45. Jonathan Flinn carded 50.
Junior varsity scores included Brant Acra 44, Bryce Stringer 48, Brock Adams 56 and Charlie Stauffacher 62.
