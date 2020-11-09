The North Decatur Chargers made school history by winning the school’s first back-to-back sectional championships in football with a 6-0 victory over the visiting men in black of Milan.
The contest epitomized the old football adage that “offense wins games, defense wins championships.”
In this case, the Chargers state-leading defense held their opponent to 56 yards of rushing and 134 yards of passing and zero scores. Given that Milan was the last team to score any points on the Chargers back in September, the shut-out required disciplined play across the defense and outstanding coverage in the secondary.
Offensively, the Chargers moved the ball but were only able to find the end zone one time at the 1:26 minute mark of the second quarter. Reid Messer caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Carson Parmer for the game’s lone score.
Reid Messer led the Chargers with 83 yards rushing and 48 yards receiving. Seniors Logan Koehne and Noah Howell also contributed in both the run game and the pass game.
Sophomore quarterback Carson Parmer had a productive evening, going 13-of-24 for 123 yards.
The Chargers (10-2) host the regional contest against the undefeated West Washington Senators (10-0) at 7 p.m. this Friday.
