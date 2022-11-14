SHERIDAN - For the first time in program history, the North Decatur Chargers football team is headed to the semistate and the Class A Final Four.
The No. 3 Chargers won the regional championship 29-14 over No. 6 Sheridan.
North (13-0) hosts No. 1 Indianapolis Lutheran (13-0) Friday in the semistate. The Saints defeated Providence 49-7 to win the regional. The other semistate pits No. 2 Adams Central (13-0) at No. 4 North Judson (12-1).
North opened the regional receiving the opening kick off and moved the ball into Sheridan territory. A penalty stalled the drive and the Chargers had to punt. Sheridan went 3-and-out on the Blackhawks' first possession.
North again started to move the ball with the rushing attack of James Evans and Reid Messer. A Sheridan interception stopped the drive and set the Blackhawks up at their own 34-yard line.
On the second play of Sheridan's next possession, Jacob Jones broke loose for 60 yards. Two plays later, Peyton Cross scored from 1-yard out. Sheridan led 7-0 with 3:38 left in the first quarter.
North was quick to respond. Starting at Sheridan's 48 yard line, the Chargers got 11 yards on the ground from Messer and then Carson Parmer connected with Kaden Muckerheide for the 37-yard touchdown. Messer added the 2-point conversion to give North the lead 8-7.
After a Sheridan punt, North needed just five plays and help from a Sheridan penalty to increase the lead. Parmer scored from 3-yards out. Aiden O'Dell added the point after and the Chargers led 15-7 with 10:18 left in the second quarter.
The 8-point lead did not last long. Jones took the hand-off on the first play from scrimmage and scampered 76 yards to the end zone. The extra point by Owen Bell was good and the Blackhawks cut the deficit to 15-14 with 9:59 to play in the first half.
Neither offense could add to the scoreboard the rest of the half and the Chargers entered the half with a 1-point lead.
The Charger defense has been sound all season and the group stood tall again in the second half. North did not allow any points to the Blackhawks in the final two quarters.
The two teams combined for less than 40 yards offensively in the third quarter.
North took over possession with :39.1 to play in the third quarter. The Chargers put together a 12-play drive, including two fourth down conversions, to pad the lead on an Evan Howell touchdown reception from Parmer with just 6:08 to play in the game. O'Dell's extra point made it 22-14.
On Sheridan's next possession, Messer picked off a pass to give the ball back to the Chargers at the Blackhawk 45 yard line with 5:04 on the game clock.
Eight plays later, North closed the door on Sheridan with a 12-yard touchdown run by Messer. O'Dell's extra point made the final margin 29-14.
North rushed for 200 yards, 165 coming from Messer. Evans finished with 30 yards rushing. Sheridan rushed for 215 yards, 179 coming from Jones. Cross added 67 yards rushing.
Parmer passed for 107 yards and two touchdowns. Messer had 44 yards receiving followed by Muckerheide 37 yards and Howell 26 yards.
Cooper Parmer led the defense with nine total tackles. Jake Kinker finished with seven total tackles and Howell had four solo tackles.
