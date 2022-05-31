VERSAILLES - With a pair of wins Monday, the North Decatur Chargers were crowned sectional champions of the South Ripley Sectional.
The Chargers knocked off Milan 8-3 in the semifinal and then defeated Southwestern (Hanover) 5-1 in the championship game.
In the semifinal against Milan, the Chargers scored a run in the top of the first. Milan answered with three in the bottom of the first. North shut out the Indians from there on out, adding four runs in the third and one run in the fourth, fifth and sixth inning en route to the 8-3 victory.
Jacob Mirick got the win on the hill for the Chargers, allowing two earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five.
Quenten Strassell took the loss for Milan, allowing seven runs in 4 2/3 innings on 13 hits with three strikeouts.
Offensively for North, Nolan Burkhart had three singles, two RBIs and a run scored. Zander Jones added a single and double, two RBIs and a run scored. Tyler Field had two singled and a run scored. Nate O'Dell added two singled, one RBI and one run scored. Reid Messer, Ty Litmer, Brayden Hancock and James Evans all singled for the Chargers.
Holden Acra and Caiden Yorn both had multiple hits for the Indians.
In the championship, the Chargers scored five runs over the last two innings to rally past Southwestern 5-1.
The Rebels led 1-0 after one complete inning off the RBI single by William Stockdale. The score stayed there until North plated three runs in the top of the sixth and two more in the top of the seventh.
Brayden Hancock got the win for North on the mound, allowing one run on four hits over 6 2/3 innings. Mirick tossed 1/3 of an inning in relief.
Jordan Deatley started for Southwestern, allowing no runs on one hit with nine strikeouts over five innings. Adam Traylor took the loss, allowing three runs on two hits in 1/3 of an inning.
Evans went 2-for-3 at the plate with a run scored to lead the Chargers offensively. Mirick added a single and two RBIs. Messer had a single, RBI and run scored. Burkhart singled and drove in one run. O'Dell scored a run. Hancock singled and scored two runs.
North (14-10) faces Linton-Stockton (13-9-1) in the Evansville Class 2A Regional at 11 a.m. (EST) Saturday. The game is at Bosse Field.
Should the Chargers advance, the championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. (EST). Forest Park (20-7) and Providence (18-10) play in the second semifinal.
Tickets are $8 per session or $10 for an all-day pass.
South Decatur
The Cougars opened sectional play with a 16-0 win over host South Ripley. South was then eliminated by Southwestern (Hanover) 4-1.
