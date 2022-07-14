A familiar face at South Decatur will be assuming the role as head football coach starting this fall. Athletic Director Rodney Martin is returning to the Cougars’ sideline and bringing a lot of experience with him to the job.
“This will be my 32nd year in coaching, 25 spent at South Decatur. I have also coached at Pendleton Heights, Trinity Lutheran and Oldenburg Academy,” Coach Martin said.
Coach Martin played on the 1990 state championship team at South Decatur. He loves the game of football and after his playing days in high school and college were over, he turned to coaching.
“I became a coach due to my love of the game. I had a great experience as a player in high school and college and was given the opportunity to coach right after college at South,” Coach Martin said. “I saw this as an opportunity to continue with the game I love and share that with the athletes I coach.”
Still working on the make up of the team for the Cougars this fall, Coach Martin and his staff are working through what the Cougars will do offensively and defensively. Cougar fans can expect a physical team when South hits the field.
“From year to year, our philosophy will be centered around being a strong, physical and disciplined team,” Coach Martin added.
This summer, Cougar players have been working out and getting use to the new philosophies presented to them.
“Summer workouts have been very good. The players are buying-in to the way we go about each day. ‘Changing the Mindset’ has been our motto for the summer and the players have accepted the challenge,” Coach Martin said.
Joining Coach Martin on the coaching staff are Bryce Ahaus, DB/WB and Defensive Coordinator; Tom Helms, DL/OL Assistant Defensive Coordinator; Troy Meadows, OL/LB Assistant Offensive Coordinator; Anthony Jarvis, WR/DB Special Teams Coordinator; Kordell Meadows, volunteer assistant; Josh Wall, junior high; Mike Rahr, junior high; Josh Shouse, junior high; and Ben Vanderbur, junior high.
A new system is an adjustment for the players, but the Cougars seem to be tackling the challenge.
“We have had a great attitude this summer. Guys are working hard and buying in to our system. They want to be successful, but we have to learn what it takes to be successful and the team has taken on that challenge,” Coach Martin said.
“Guys are accepting new roles and new expectations and ‘changing the mindset’ on how we do things at South Decatur. We are very excited for the upcoming season and bringing our ‘changing the mindset’ philosophy every Friday night,” Coach Martin added.
Coach Martin and the Cougars open the season at home Aug. 19, facing county-rival North Decatur.
