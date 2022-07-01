BATESVILLE - The late Coach Ron Raver was inducted into the Indiana Track and Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame on Saturday, June 25, 2022. This was the 49th year for the Hall of Fame.
A reception was held at 2 p.m. at the actual museum building which is located in Terre Haute. Photos of the new inductees were officially displayed in the museum, and then each inductee received an official Hall of Fame Jacket.
At 5 p.m., a formal banquet was held at the Idle Creek Golf Course Banquet Center (also in Terre Haute). It was here that each recipient was honored with a plaque, medal and pin to commemorate their induction. Coach Raver, who was inducted as a contributor, is just the second individual from Batesville High School to become of member of the Hall of Fame. In 2020, Ellie Tidman, 4-time high jump state champion, became a member.
Ron began his coaching career in 1963 as a basketball coach. In 1966, he also began coaching cross country and track. After he retired from teaching in 1997, he continued his work with the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country, and he volunteered as a track coach.
His last year of coaching was in 2021 giving him a total of 58 years. While coaching, he had many conference championships, including 11 in a row in cross country. There were many individuals who would advance in the state tournament with several finishing in the top 10.
In 1978, Batesville had nine runners in the Indiana Intercollegiate Cross Country Championship and two Batesville alums finished first and second. There were a lot of Batesville runners who continued running through their college years.
Ron became a member of the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches in the early 1990s and through that had the opportunity to coach the Indiana All-Stars 11 straight years, nine of those with the girls All-Stars and two with the boys.
Ron was also the voice of Coaches Corner with WRBI Radio since the early 80s, a position he held until last September when illness sidelined him. This was another of his “true loves."
Information provided
