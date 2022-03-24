One of the most successful girls basketball coaches in Indiana is hanging up his whistle. Jac-Cen-Del’s Scott Smith announced he is giving up his position as the head coach for the Lady Eagles.
Here is the release from Coach Smith.
Change is inevitable. Knowing this does not make it any easier to deal with. Eventually we are all faced with the same decision, accept or resist. After long thought, I have concluded that I am no longer the right person to be the head coach at Jac-Cen-Del.
I love our community, the kids that play for our team and the people who undyingly support them. I am just no longer the right person to lead this program and so it is time for me to step aside.
I will be forever grateful to all the young woman who played during my time at JCD. Thank you for giving me some of the best experiences of my life. All of you left your mark on me, and a few have become like family.
Thank you to the communities of Delaware, Osgood and Napoleon. You were always wonderfully supportive of our teams. There is not a better fan base in Indiana. Thank you to all the coaches, assistants, officials and colleagues who I have been blessed to meet, compete against or work with over the years, especially the few (you know who you are) who became trusted confidents.
The relationships and friendships I have made were because of the intense battles on the court, not despite them.
Special thanks to my wife Vickie and our family for their extended sacrifices that enabled me to do something that I loved and still love. To JCD schools, I thank you for the opportunity.
I wish nothing but continued success for Lady Eagle Basketball and all the returning players. To be able to say I was an basketball coach in Indiana will always have great significance for me and to say I coached in the community of JCD, which I consider one of the cradles of Indiana Girls HS Basketball, will always make me proud. I hope for your continued success!
Sincerely,
Coach Scott Smith
Coach Smith has guided the Lady Eagles for the past 21 season. During his stint, JCD won 385 games, with just 133 loses. That puts him 32nd all-time in wins for his career. Through this season, Coach Smith was the ninth most winningest coach among current head coaches.
In his 21 years on the JCD bench, the Lady Eagles competed in the sectional final in 20 of those season, including 19 in a row. The Lady Eagles had nine 20-plus win seasons, seven in a row from 2015-2021.
The Lady Eagles won 16 sectional titles, four regional titles, one semistate title and the 2016 Class A state title. Coach Smith’s career record in the IHSAA tournament was 80-20.
The Lady Eagles also claimed 10 Ohio River Valley Conference titles and seven Ripley County championships.
Other highlights for Coach Smith included HBCA Coach of the Year five times, IBCA Coach of the Year in 2008 and 2016, and ICGSA Coach of the Year in 2016.
JCD had the highest winning percentage among Class A schools over the past 21 years and were 10th best among all schools.
