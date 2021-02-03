The Hoosier Basketball Coaches Association member coaches have selected the players listed below for recognition as among the best senior players in Southern Indiana. While this is a notable honor, only about half of these players are invited to play at the Annual All-Star Classic after HBCA members vote on the Regional All-Star ballots.

The top 10 vote-getters from each district are honored on this list, which results in more than 10 honorees in some cases due to ties in voting.

Note: Player names are listed in alphabetical order by first name. 

DISTRICT 1

Addison Ainscough — Barr-Reeve

Anya Friend — Bloomington South

Aubrey Burgess — Linton-Stockton

Brooklynn Jones — Loogootee

Haley Rose — Linton-Stockton

Jade Browning — Washington

Kalea Fleming — Loogootee

Makenzie VanHoy — Loogootee

Maycee Lange — Vincennes Lincoln

Pa’Shence Walker — Martinsville

Vanessa Shafford — Linton-Stockton

DISTRICT 2

Amaya Thomas — Evansville Central

Avery Neff — Heritage Hills

Bree Noland — Perry Central

Emma Shelton — Jasper

Kamryn Miller — Gibson Southern

Kennedy Nalley — Southridge

Peyton Murphy — Evansville Memorial

Rebekah Gordon — Heritage Hills

Ryleigh Anslinger — Evansville Memorial

Savannah Warren — Evansville Memorial

DISTRICT 3

Addyson Kent — Jennings County

Alexa McKinley — Columbus North

Jaeda Miller — Rushville Consolidated

Kyla Maxwell — East Central

Kyra Baker — Franklin Community

Madison White — Columbus North

Melina Wilkison — Greensburg

Paige Ledford — Jac-Cen-Del

Taylor Cooney — Greensburg

Taylor Heath — Triton Central

DISTRICT 4

Alana Striverson — Silver Creek

Autumn Schigur — Crawford County

Gracie Adams — Lanesville

Jaclyn Emly — Silver Creek

Jade Nutley — Madison Consolidated

Jasmine Walker — Clarksville

Karly Sweeney — Salem

Katherine Benter — Brownstown Central

Marissa Gasaway — Silver Creek

Sheridan Robbins — Orleans

Sydney Jaynes — Trinity Lutheran

Treasure Nickelson — Crawford County

Zoe Zellers — Scottsburg

