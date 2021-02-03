The Hoosier Basketball Coaches Association member coaches have selected the players listed below for recognition as among the best senior players in Southern Indiana. While this is a notable honor, only about half of these players are invited to play at the Annual All-Star Classic after HBCA members vote on the Regional All-Star ballots.
The top 10 vote-getters from each district are honored on this list, which results in more than 10 honorees in some cases due to ties in voting.
Note: Player names are listed in alphabetical order by first name.
DISTRICT 1
Addison Ainscough — Barr-Reeve
Anya Friend — Bloomington South
Aubrey Burgess — Linton-Stockton
Brooklynn Jones — Loogootee
Haley Rose — Linton-Stockton
Jade Browning — Washington
Kalea Fleming — Loogootee
Makenzie VanHoy — Loogootee
Maycee Lange — Vincennes Lincoln
Pa’Shence Walker — Martinsville
Vanessa Shafford — Linton-Stockton
DISTRICT 2
Amaya Thomas — Evansville Central
Avery Neff — Heritage Hills
Bree Noland — Perry Central
Emma Shelton — Jasper
Kamryn Miller — Gibson Southern
Kennedy Nalley — Southridge
Peyton Murphy — Evansville Memorial
Rebekah Gordon — Heritage Hills
Ryleigh Anslinger — Evansville Memorial
Savannah Warren — Evansville Memorial
DISTRICT 3
Addyson Kent — Jennings County
Alexa McKinley — Columbus North
Jaeda Miller — Rushville Consolidated
Kyla Maxwell — East Central
Kyra Baker — Franklin Community
Madison White — Columbus North
Melina Wilkison — Greensburg
Paige Ledford — Jac-Cen-Del
Taylor Cooney — Greensburg
Taylor Heath — Triton Central
DISTRICT 4
Alana Striverson — Silver Creek
Autumn Schigur — Crawford County
Gracie Adams — Lanesville
Jaclyn Emly — Silver Creek
Jade Nutley — Madison Consolidated
Jasmine Walker — Clarksville
Karly Sweeney — Salem
Katherine Benter — Brownstown Central
Marissa Gasaway — Silver Creek
Sheridan Robbins — Orleans
Sydney Jaynes — Trinity Lutheran
Treasure Nickelson — Crawford County
Zoe Zellers — Scottsburg
