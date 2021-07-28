NEW CASTLE - Scott. Rhonemus. Marcum. These names are synonymous at Mt. Lawn Speedway for their on track success in standard races, but also for their success in one specific race, the Raintree 100.
On Sunday evening, five-time winner Harold Scott and five other former Raintree 100 winners would be among the 22 drivers who braved the near 90-degree heat for 100 green flag laps of racing in the Claborn Motors Modified division.
Ryan Amonett of New Castle would set fast time for the evening with a lap of 16.569 seconds in his first modified Raintree start at the track, but speed alone would not be able to determine his success during the Raintree 100. In fact, of the 22 qualifying cars, all 22 of them would be within a second of Amonett's fast lap. The fastest cars would have some work ahead of them though, as the field inversion number would be 14, putting Gregg Cory of Shelbyville and Randy Anderson of Knightstown on the front row for the Raintree 100.
Ralph Lane of Morristown would bring out the caution on lap 1, forcing a complete restart. On lap 15, two of the early favorites for the event would drop out, as Amonett of (front suspension) and Don Skaggs of Modoc (mechanical) would both exit the event, allowing Jeff Lane of Knightstown the chance to begin pulling away for the moment with Andy Cowan of Cambridge City, 2020 winner Austin Coe of Fort Wayne, and Jake Owens of Lapel in tow.
Lane would hold the lead throughout much of the event, as cautions that are typically a factor in the event never happened, with just four cautions coming out after Ralph Lane's spin in the short turn on lap 1. The spacing of these cautions however would prove to be a detriment to Jeff Lane, as his lead would evaporate enough each time to see Coe pull close to him by lap 82 and to Lane's door over the next few laps.
On lap 85, Coe would be wheel to wheel with Lane, only for the event's final caution to occur when Adam Lee of New Castle's trailing arm bolt broke, causing a catastrophic driveshaft failure in his No. 123 modified. Lee had been running as high as 10th during the event in his 30-plus-year-old car. Following the caution, Coe would battle Lane through every turn on the restart, taking the lead just before the 87th lap and then leading the final 13 laps to win his second consecutive Raintree 100 and his first in the modified.
Coe's victory makes him the first driver since Jeff Marcum in 2010 and 2011 to win consecutive Raintree 100s.
Lane would finish second with Terry Fisher Jr. overcoming an overheating issue early on to finish third in a superb drive through the field. Frankie Oakes would win the B-Main qualifier to get into the 100=lap main event earlier in the evening.
The Fatheadz Eyewear Late Models would experience steady growth in its second week of competition with a mix of new faces and returning veterans, as Joel Enochs of Selma, Jack Sweigart of Fortville, Brandon Oakley of Beavercreek, Ohio, Robby Jacks of Dayton, Ohio, Scott Coe of Fort Wayne, and Harold Scott of New Castle all making their first starts in the Fatheadz Eyewear Late Models in 2021.
Coe would prove to have little rust after his sabbatical from racing, recording a lap time of 17.048 seconds, and beating his son Austin by .001 seconds in qualifications. Kent Carson of Richmond and Jimmy Kirby of Delaware County would lead the field to the green flag of the feature, which almost immediately would encounter problems, as Jeff Marcum of Morristown spun after contact in turn one in front of most of the field. Remarkably, Marcum's car sustained very minimal damage cosmetically, and he would continue in the race.
Following the restart Kirby would take the lead and dominate, leading the rest of the way to take his first feature win in the Fatheadz Eyewear Late Models. Tyler Marsh of Muncie and Oakley would complete the podium. David Clark won the Late Model trophy dash held earlier in the evening.
In the evening's other racing action, John Lister of Louisville, Kentucky would continue to make the long drive pay off, with another victory in the Sunnyside Motors Crown Vics division. Jordan West of Muncie would finish second with Shelbie Crabtree of Muncie, Rodney Hammonds of Dunreith, and Kaylee Atkinson of Mooreland rounding out the top five. Greg Clark of Knightstown won the trophy dash held earlier in the evening.
In the Marcum Welding and Steel Pro Compacts, Rodney Sutton of New Castle and Trent Gossar of Markleville would put on a show, running much of their feature nose to tail, following a lap one caution that saw Adam Lee of New Castle, Shane Reed of Muncie, and Dean Morris of New Castle crash in the short turn, ending all three drivers' nights early. Sutton, Gossar and TJ Fannin of New Castle completed the podium.
Brad Miller of New Castle recorded his first feature victory in the Owens Electric Stock Compacts at Mt. Lawn's last race on June 27. This Sunday evening he would record his second in as many races, besting Brandon Kindler to the checkered flag in the Stock Compact B-Main.
In the Stock Compact A-Main, Chuck Cook of Kennard would record his first feature win of 2021 by besting Cody Griffith of Greenfield and Trey Baer of Kennard to the finish line, in a 1-2-3 finish for their Pushin' Limits Racing Team.
The next race at Mt. Lawn Speedway will be August 8 and will consist of the Claborn Motors Modifieds, Fields Auto Parts Street Stocks and Thunder Cars, the Owens Electric Stock Compacts, the Sunnyside Motors Crown Vics, the Marcum Welding & Steel Pro Compacts, and the Midwest Karting Association.
