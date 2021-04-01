Tonight's season-opening baseball game between Greensburg and North Decatur has been cancelled because of the weather. The teams are working on a reschedule date.
The Pirates will open the season Friday against Austin. First pitch is slated for 5:30 p.m.
North Decatur will start its season with a doubleheader on Saturday. First pitch against Brown County has been moved from 10 a.m. to 11.
Rushville's season opener at Centerville has been rescheduled for April 20. The Lions will host South Dearborn at 6 p.m. Monday.
