Quotes about Rice
Colleagues of Willard Rice say he’s one of the nice people you’ll ever meet and he cares deeply about the staff, students and athletics at South Decatur.
Here’s what they had to say about Rice and his tenure at SD.
Jim Jameson, principal
“There is no doubt Willard Rice will be hard to replace. He cares so much for the students, athletes, teachers and the South Decatur community. I cannot say enough about him, what he has meant to me personally and professionally, and I am proud to call him my mentor and my best friend.”
Ashleigh Shouse, special education teacher
“Mr. Rice came to South my senior year of high school and was quite simply the most generous and genuine person for the job. He always had a word of encouragement or just a simple, ‘Hi, how are you today?’ and it always made me smile. He always made a point to get to know us and our families, which has made a huge impact on our Cougar community. Now working with him as a teacher, I can still say that is all true. I feel fortunate that I have had the opportunity to get to know Mr. Rice and wish him the best in his retirement.”
Lisa Bennett, business and US history teacher, student council sponsor, academic team coordinator, junior high volleyball coach
“I’m fortunate enough to have been hired here at South Decatur the same year (2010) that Willard was hired. As a coach and a teacher, Willard has made a lasting impact on me as an outstanding mentor. As my AD, he listens and offers advice when needed, but also gives me the room to make mistakes so that I can learn and grow as a coach and a person. Most important, though, I knew that Willard always believed in me and supported my decisions within my program and team, as long as I believed what I was doing what was best for players and coaches. He would rarely question my decision as a coach, but rather offered thoughtful guidance to help support me (and maybe sway my decision if needed.) He will be greatly missed for his genuine care for his coaches and athletes.”
Tyler Johnson, agriculture teacher, FFA advisor, girls basketball coach
“Mr. Rice has been a huge role model and influence on many coaches during his tenure in Decatur County. Being a first-year head coach in the middle of a pandemic is not easy, but I am grateful for his guidance and direction during this past season. His friendly demeanor and passion for education based athletics will be missed.”
Kristen Ross, yearbook adviser, social studies and PLTW teacher, DCEA president
“Willard is one of the best people to have around. Always checking on you and willing to help.
I will never forget last year when I said, ‘Mr. Rice, I really need you to get your school picture taken this year. We have used the same headshot for the past five years in the yearbook. He laughed, and happily said he would get the picture taken.”
Cathy Pittman, main office secretary
“Willard was a rare find that we have had the pleasure of calling him our AD, but most of all, our friend. South will never be the same and I will surely miss him. Thanks for everything, Willard.”
