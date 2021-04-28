NORTH VERNON – Tied 2-2, the balance of the match came down to No. 3 singles.
Greensburg senior Olivia Colson was deadlocked in a battle that saw the first two sets go to a tiebreaker. Colson made sure the final set didn’t go the same way, breaking her opponents’ serve late to seal a 7-5 win.
Greensburg’s 3-2 win at Jennings County helped snap a two-match skid and got the Pirates back above .500. They’re now 5-4 overall.
The only match that didn’t go the distance Tuesday was No. 1 doubles. Greensburg’s Mollie Pumphrey and Abigail Hoeing won it 7-6 (7-5), 6-1.
The Pirates swept in doubles, with No. 2 Hailey Duerstock and Janae Comer earning a 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 win.
Nos. 1 and 2 singles players Jenna Foster and Ella Chapman dropped the first set, bounced back to win the set, before losing the third.
JV action
Greensburg's junior varsity won three of four doubles matches.
Kayla Kramer and Morgan Cain went 2-1 together, losing 7-9 before winning 6-0 and 6-1.
Claire Nobbe and Anne Pumphrey played one match, winning it 8-4.
Up next
GCHS was slated to host Hauser on Wednesday in a makeup from earlier this month. The Pirates were also slated to return to Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference action Thursday at Franklin County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.