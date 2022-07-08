NEW CASTLE - On a hot and sunny Fourth of July weekend, Mt. Lawn Speedway in New Castle celebrated fast cars and freedom with five divisions of racing, including the big event, the Van Hoy Oil 50 for the Redbone's Pizza and Chicken Crown Vics. Joining the Crown Vics was the United States Speed Association Kenyon Midgets, the Wooten Automotive and Towing Modifieds, the JW Photography Stock Compacts, and the Accelerator Race Car Pro Compacts.
In the Redbone's Pizza and Chicken Crown Vics, a total of 22 cars qualified for the 50-lap event with rookie Austin Evans of Greenfield setting fast time around the 3/10 mile oval with a time of 19.626 seconds and starting 14th for the feature alongside fellow rookie Colton Coe of Ft. Wayne.
Despite their rookie status, neither are short on talent or lineage with numerous family members in both families former winners at Mt. Lawn. As the green flag flew on the feature event, Coe, Evans, Kyle Evans of Knightstown, and Ryan Amonett of New Castle, in his first Crown Vic start, began to make their march through the field while Frank Hardcastle of Indianapolis took the early lead.
By Lap 15, Kyle Evans caught Hardcastle and took the lead on Lap 19. The first caution of the event came out the following lap when Hardcastle and Evans made contact in the short turn, sending Evans into a spin.
Hardcastle acknowledged fault for the incident and went to the back of the pack, ending his bid for victory. Evans retook the lead on the restart and began to pull away while Coe gave chase.
By Lap 35, Coe was right on Evans rear bumper and began trying to look for ways around the wily veteran. Evans and Coe drove aggressively over the final 15 laps, braking later than normal as well as a bit of fender-rubbing before Coe took the lead on the final, and managed to hold off Evans for the Van Hoy Oil 50 victory.
Evans came in second with Randy Hoppes of Markleville, Tommy Pitcher of Cambridge City, and Jacob High rounding out the top five. Amonett won the $100 to win Raintree Plumbing Dash 4 Cash while Greg Clark of Knightstown won the RaceTrack Connection Trophy Dash.
In the controlled chaos that is the United States Speed Association Kenyon Midgets, Jack Macenko of Cincinnati recorded a clean sweep, setting fast time, winning his heat race, and winning the feature event in an exciting lap-to-lap battle among the top five positions.
Dameron Taylor of Indianapolis finished second with Ayrton Houk of McCordsville, Thomas Schrage of Bethel, Ohio, and Kyle Ford of Needham rounding out the top five. Houk won the other heat race held earlier in the evening.
In the evening's other racing action, Ryan Amonett relied on "Ol Red" to secure the win in the 30-lap Wooten Automotive and Towing Modified feature, which struggled to start initially, as two, lap one crashes saw four drivers not record a single lap in the event. Amonett then rocketed from his fourth place starting position and never look back to win the final tune-up for the Raintree 100.
Scott Coe of Ft. Wayne finished second with J.J. Schafer of Columbia City, Brent Sutton of Shirley, and Jake Owens of Lapel rounding out the five. Amonett won the $250 to win All Wrapped Up Dash For Cash while Kevin Rabenstein of Muncie in his first Modified start, Randy Anderson of Knightstown, and Schafer won the heat races held earlier in the evening.
In the Accelerator Race Cars Pro Compacts, Darek Morris of New Castle recovered from mechanical issues during practice to take the 20-lap feature victory. Following an early caution that saw J.R. Vester of Muncie, Thomas Winger of New Castle, and Corey Slavey of New Castle all eliminated from competition, Zachary Morris took the point and led through the first 14 laps before a cut left front tire ended his day.
Zachary's brother Darek assumed the lead and led the final five circuits to take the checkered flag, his second Pro Compact feature win in a row. TJ Fannin of New Castle finished second with Trent Gossar of Markleville, Brett Smith of Richmond, and Zachary Morris rounding out the top five. While Zachary Morris wouldn't secure the big victory, he won the Pro Compact heat earlier in the evening.
In the JW Photography Stock Compacts, Brad Miller broke through for his first feature win of 2022 by winning the 20 lap event in close fashion. Robert Bryan of Indianapolis finished second with Christopher Gray of Indianapolis, Darrell Thompson II of New Castle, and Brandon Kindler of Knightstown rounding out the top five. Corben Kidd of New Castle and Robert Bryan won the two heat races held earlier in the evening.
The next event at Mt. Lawn Speedway will be the Wooten Automotive and Towing Modifieds in the 49th Running of the Raintree 100, with 100 green flag laps in the ultimate test of man and machine. Joining the Modifieds will be the Thunder Roadsters, the JW Photography Stock Compacts, the Accelerator Race Car Pro Compacts, and the Redbone's Pizza and Chicken Crown Vics.
