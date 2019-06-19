Comer, Bellarmine moving up to D1

GREENSBURG -- On Tuesday morning, Louisville’s Bellarmine University announced that they will be moving up from Division II athletics to Division I, where they will play in the Atlantic Sun Conference.
The news broke and provided excited that rippled as far as Greensburg, as recent Greensburg graduate Drew Comer will now be able to play Division I hoops.
“Being a Division I basketball player is definitely something that was always a dream of mine,” Comer said. “My dad played D1 basketball and everything I have ever done I have wanted to be like him and that was by far the biggest thing, basketball. Becoming a Division 1 team will be huge for the growth of our program not only in basketball but as well as the school as a whole. Bellarmine is a great place with an amazing supporting community, and there is no place better for this to be happening to, I know it is just the beginning and I’m excited to be a part of something this special.”
The Knights, who will become a member of the ASUN Conference starting with the 2020-21 season, increase the ASUN membership to 10 institutions.
“The addition of Bellarmine University to the ASUN continues the rising trend of our league,” said ASUN Commissioner Ted Gumbart. “We are extremely proud to become teammates with a great university and the Louisville area community. Today, we celebrate a new beginning together with all students, coaches, faculty, administration, alumni, boosters and Knight fans everywhere.”
Bellarmine fields 17 sports sponsored by the ASUN, while the Knights’ Men’s Lacrosse program will continue as a member of the Southern Conference. Bellarmine’s Men’s & Women’s Swimming will now participate in the CCSA with its Field Hockey and Wrestling programs moving to Division I independent status.
With the addition of Bellarmine to the ASUN, the league resides in seven states and features nine of the top-80 media markets in the nation.
Schools in the ASUN include, Florida Gulf Coast University, Jacksonville University, Kennesaw State University, Liberty University, Lipsomb University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, University of North Alabama, University of North Florida and Stetson University.
“ASUN is a perfect fit for the Knights, because - like Bellarmine - every school in the conference is committed to putting students first,” said Scott Wiegandt, Bellarmine’s director of athletics. “Our student-athletes already meet Division I academic standards, and our players and coaches will be ready to compete when we arrive in our new conference next year. While our facilities generally meet D-I standards, we’re planning some upgrades that will enhance the experience for our student-athletes, our opponents and our fans. The improved reach offered through ASUN and ESPN will shine a brighter spotlight on Bellarmine, with more regional and national attention.”
Bellarmine will join the ASUN and Division I athletics in 2020.
