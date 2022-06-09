GREENSBURG - Greensburg graduate Colin Comer made his commitment to continue his education and basketball playing career at Fairmont State University.
Comer is a 3-year starter for the Pirates basketball team and his new destination is in Fairmont, West Virginia.
The Fairmont Fighting Falcons are led by Coach Tim Koenig and assisted by coaches Devin Heath-Granger and coach Donald Kummer.
Fairmont State finished the 2021-22 season with an overall record of 23-8 and 16-6 in the Mountain East Conference play.
Comer pointed to his connection with the individuals at FSU in making his decision to head to West Virginia.
“I really connected with the coaches right away. I went on two visits and each time I met more people that made the area feel like home. They have a large hometown following, just like Greensburg, and I knew I wanted to play for a school like that," Comer said. "They also have a Land Surveying and Geomatics program, that is something specialized and not a lot of schools offer and I’m really interested in.”
Comer helped lead the Pirates to a sectional title in his career, while the regional was cut short due to the pandemic. In his senior year, the Pirates went 21-5 and won the coveted Bob Wettig Holiday Tournament in Richmond. Comer was named MVP for the Pirates in the 2021-22 season.
“Thank you to my family for supporting me all these years, my friends and teammates for making my high school basketball playing years so much fun. Also, thank you to all my coaches I’ve had throughout the years that have helped me to learn the skills to continue to the next level," Comer added.
