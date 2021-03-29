GREENSBURG – Toby Brogan has been a varsity baseball player every year of his high school career at Greensburg.
He’s the only seasoned varsity player returning to the team this spring, leaving coach Scott Holdsworth and his staff plenty to figure out as the Pirates prepare for the upcoming season.
“There’s really a whole lot of unknowns for us,” said Holdsworth, who’s been the head coach since 2011. “But, at the same time, I feel pretty good about where we are as far as their commitment to coming out here to be what we hope to be.”
Greensburg had around 32-33 players between the varsity and junior varsity squads during an intrasquad practice last week. Holdsworth is pleased with the numbers and how the guys have been showing up to work.
“These guys have come in and you can tell it’s meaningful to them,” Holdsworth said. “It’s been really, really good so far.”
Brogan is one of five seniors. He batted .262 as a sophomore, which was the fourth-best average on the team.
Joining him in the senior class are Sam Bower, Blane Redd, Brett Stringer and Isaac Tebbe (who is the only left-handed thrower on the roster).
Bower played in 19 games as a sophomore, but he likely won’t play this season after suffering a torn ACL.
Juniors are Oakley Best, Grayson Newhart, Corbin Mathews (Greensburg’s only left-handed hitter), Ethan Meadows, Drew Messer, Karson Scheidler and Dakota Wesseler.
Most of the seniors and juniors were strictly JV players two years ago, and missing last year because of the pandemic meant they didn’t have a chance to blend in with the varsity.
“Now it’s their time to step in and see what we got,” Holdsworth said. “A lot of unknowns and question marks for us, but that doesn’t make it any less exciting with going through the process.”
Rounding out the roster are sophomores Austin Adams and Sam West.
West was clocked at throwing 92 mph during a scout day in February. However, he’s currently shut down from throwing.
“We’re waiting for him to have some time off, get on a throwing program and get back in swing of things,” Holdsworth said.
The Pirates will take a pitch-by-committee approach.
“Everybody on the roster is available. Everybody on the roster is available,” Holdsworth said, repeating himself for emphasis. “And they’ve all been throwing, so that’s what we’re gonna do.”
The Pirates went 10-13 in 2019. They last won a sectional title in 2016, and last won the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference in 2014.
Winning a sectional title is at the top of the goal list for Brogan, who’s excited to return to playing games.
“Just have fun,” Brogan said. “Didn’t have last year; that was a big letdown to a lot of us. Go in, win some games, compete, have fun.”
The Pirates are scheduled to open the season at 5 p.m. Thursday at home against North Decatur.
Holdsworth said they’ve been working on getting better at every phase of the game.
“Our focus will be on making sure we catch it and throw, we play good, clean baseball, throw some strikes,” he said. “If we do can those things, aggressively and run the bases smartly, we’re hoping that we can be competitive. That’s our expectation; that’s what we do. We expect to compete and play hard, and have some fun doing it.”
