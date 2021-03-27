BATESVILLE — Some golf seasons, Batesville coach Ben Siefert has individuals who are standouts. This year, the focus will likely be more on the team score, with several players capable of turning in solid rounds.
“We’ve got some guys that if they all play together, we could be a good team,” said Siefert, who’s in his eighth year coaching the Bulldogs. “I don’t think we have anybody who will go out and shoot in the low 70s. But on the right day, if everybody plays well, I think we’ll score well at invites.”
The Bulldogs have 12 players out this spring, led by seniors Jack Abplanalp, Dean Campbell, Austin Pohlman and Lleyton Ratcliffe.
Campbell was Batesville’s No. 1 player two years ago. He started playing golf in sixth grade and it’s the only sport he plays.
“I’m just excited to have fun again as a team, as friends,” Campbell said. “We’ve got a good group of guys this year. It’s fun to get out and compete with them.”
Kyle Williamson is the lone junior, and he contributed as a freshman.
The sophomore class is the biggest, with Alec Bunselmeier, Logan Fletcher, Frank Forebeck, Grant Peters and Jackson Wanstrath.
Leo Moody and Eli Weiler are freshmen.
Abplanalp loves getting outside and playing golf, saying it’s the only sport he’s good at. He played at the No. 3 spot as a sophomore.
“I just hope we’re good this year,” Abplanalp said. “We weren’t good my sophomore year. We were good my freshman year, but I wasn’t top five. Now, I hope we can win conference, maybe sectionals. And I want to personally be all-conference.”
Batesville last won the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference title in 2018, when it was played at Hillcrest Country Club, the Bulldogs’ home course. It’s expected Connersville will host the EIAC tournament this season.
The Bulldogs haven’t had the same luck when it comes to the sectional under Siefert’s tenure, with individuals advancing to regional but not the team. It’s an incredibly difficult sectional, Siefert said, battling powerhouses Columbus North and Columbus East, plus Greensburg is typically very good and gets to play on its home course, Greensburg County Club.
Although the first two matches will be on the road (the season starts April 3 at the Edinburgh Invitational), it will be a home-heavy schedule this season for the Bulldogs. They’ll host the Batesville Invitational May 8.
Pohlman expects it will be an enjoyable season.
“It’s always fun to bond with everybody,” he said. “I feel like we have a very compatible and close team this year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.