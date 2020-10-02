GREENSBURG - The Lady Pirates started the evening honoring some of Greensburg Community High School faculty.
Senior Teni Kramer honored her Influential Faculty Member Steve Holland. Kramer said, “I was forced out of my comfort zone, especially in writing, and I think that made me become not only a better student, but also a better person. I cannot thank him enough for pushing me to be better and for making class enjoyable.”
Senior Hilary Ernstes invited Nicole Batta to be recognized. Ernstes said, “The educator of the year is an understatement when it comes to this crazy teacher. Batta, you deserve everything truly amazing in life and nothing less, and I’m sure that anyone here could agree with me. You’re an amazing teacher and you’re gonna do so many great things for kids in the future."
Greensburg opened the scoring in the game with Emily Rosales finding the net. Connersville rallied back to score three goals in the first half to lead 3-1 at the break.
Greensburg added a score from Rosales off the Mykenzi Morlan assist, but the Lady Spartans scored two more goals to take the win 5-2.
Greensburg keeper Ella Lowe was met with 33 shots on goal.
The Lady Pirates are 5-9 on the season and 1-6 in the EIAC.
