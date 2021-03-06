GREENSBURG — They did it in the regular season, and now they’ve done it in the postseason.
The Connersville Spartans celebrated beating the Greensburg Pirates on their home floor Saturday night, winning 46-35 and taking the Sectional 29 championship.
Winners of the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference, Connersville’s methodical approach led to layups and quality looks all night, while also draining the clock and limiting Greensburg’s offensive opportunities.
Lane Sparks scored 18 for the Pirates and Colin Comer scored eight. They provided the bulk of the offense, however, and it wasn’t until Ki Dyer’s 3-pointer with 3 minutes, 10 seconds left that anymore besides Sparks and Comer scored.
Connersville improved to 17-7 and advances to the 3A Washington Regional next weekend.
Six Spartans scored, five of which reached at least five points. Braxton Myers and Tobey Billups shared team-high honors with 12 apiece.
Connersville led 20-16 at halftime, then stretched its lead in the third quarter to 36-24.
The Spartans also won at Greensburg earlier this year, 49-42 in overtime, when Pirates coach Meyer missed the game to be with his father days before his death.
Greensburg finishes the year 17-5.
Check back for more update.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.