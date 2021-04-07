RUSHVILLE – South Decatur’s boys finished second in Tuesday’s three-way meet, while the girls took third.
Scores for the boys meet were Rushville 96, South Decatur 38, North Decatur 32.
Scores for the girls meet were Rushville 70, North 54, South 40.
Coach Sariina Kalli broke down how the Cougars performed in the season-opening meet.
“Our freshman girls really stepped up and pulled in points in nearly every event, with second and third place finishes from Clair Schoettmer in 100 hurdles, Brayley Sundal in the 100 and 200 meter dashes, Kate Hamilton in the 400 and 3200, Maria Nobbe in the 300 hurdles, and Emma Gatewood in the 800. The icing on the cake came from senior Lana Bell's first place finishes in both her events, including a high jump of 5 feet and a PR discus throw of 91-9,” Kalli said.
“Upperclassmen shined in our boys field events, with Ian Frensemeier taking second in the shot and discus, and Kelby Shook placing second for the high jump and long jump. Shook also took second in the 400 meter dash. Freshman Campbell Johannigman grabbed first in the 300 hurdles and second in the 110 hurdles. Trevor Newby added two more third place finishes in the 1600 and 3200 meter races.
“Freshmen McKinley Shook and Ana Arreola had great performances in the hurdle events, but ran in the exhibition heats and didn't score points for the team. Our middle distance crew did well, too, and had six boys within six seconds of each other in the 800 meter distance.”
All of the athletes were able to compete in at least two events, which gives Kalli and coaches Dan Wenning and Bethany Fromer some good data to steer the athletes the rest of the season.
The Cougars are slated to be at home Thursday for senior night, weather permitting.
Girls top four (personal records marked with *)
110 hurdles
3rd Clair Schoettmer 22.32
4th Kealie Hayley 25.54
100 meters
3rd Brayley Sundal 13.87
4th Zoe Meer 14:06
1600 meters
4th Mary Gasper 7:05
400 meters
3rd Kate Hamilton 1:12.8
4th Paige Hibberd 1:16.9
300 hurdles
2nd Maria Nobbe 55.33
4th Ana Arreola 1:00.5
800 meters
3rd Emma Gatewood 2:56
200 meters
2nd Brayley Sunal 29.31
3200 meters
2nd Kate Hamilton 15:28
3rd Emma Gatewood 16:27
Shot
4th Alli Nobbe 26-3
Discus
1st Lana Bell 91-9
4th Alli Nobbe 72-6
High jump
1st Lana Bell 5-0
4th Paige Hibberd 4-6
4x100 relay
2nd (Kealie, Ana, Zoe, Brayley) 58.64
4x800 relay
2nd (Mary Schwering, Bridget Nobbe, Emma, Kate) 11:59
Boys top four (personal records marked with *)
110 high hurdles
2nd Campbell Johanningman 19.71*
4th Rhett Martin 21.19*
100 meters
4th Corbin Mitchell 12.27
1600 meter run
3rd Trevor Newby 5:21
4th Chase Kalli 5:52
400 meters
2nd Kelby Shook 57.06*
3rd Josh Edwards 59.27*
300 hurdles
1st Campbell Johannigman 50.09*
4th Rhett Martin 53.8*
200 meters
4th Corbin Mitchell 25.85
3200 meters
3rd Trevor Newby 12:02
4th Tyler Hibberd 13:06*
Shot
2nd Ian Frensemeier 41-7*
Discus
2nd Ian Frensemeier 104-6
High jump
2nd Kelby Shook 5-10*
Long jump
2nd Kelby Shook 17-11.75*
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.