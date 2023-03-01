EDINBURGH - South Decatur opened Sectional 60 at Edinburgh with a 14-point lead at the half over the host Lancers. The Cougars had to withstand a fourth-quarter rally by Edinburgh in which the lead fell to three, but South made enough plays and hit 4-of-5 free throws down the stretch to knock off Edinburgh 52-45.
Jacob Scruggs opened the game for South with four straight free throws. Edinburgh tied the game on a bucket by Caleb Dewey. A Dale Peters 3-pointer had the Cougars back in front early. Back-to-back buckets by Dorian Hacker near the midpoint of the first quarter extended South's lead to 11-6.
Edinburgh cut the deficit to 11-9 on a 3-pointer by Connor Ramey. South countered with Jaylynn McMurray's four straight points and a bucket by Scruggs. In the final minute, Edinburgh got buckets by Austin Brockman and Jackson Hartwell, but South's Drake Scaggs hit a 3-pointer to close the quarter with South on top 20-14.
A bucket by Hacker and 3-pointer from McMurray opened the second quarter and extended the Cougars' lead to 11 points. The lead grew to 15 points on buckets by Dale Peters, Colby Rathburn and Scruggs as the Cougars led 31-16. Edinburgh scored the next five points, but South closed the half with a bucket by Peters and one by Hacker to lead 35-21.
Edinburgh held the Cougars to just five points in the third quarter. Ramey and Dewey did all the offensive damage for the Lancers in the quarter. A Scruggs free throw at the 3:18 mark was the final point for the Cougars in the third. Edinburgh closed the quarter with six straight points from Ramey to cut the deficit to 40-33 heading to the fourth quarter.
South grabbed some breathing room to start the fourth with buckets by Scruggs and McMurray. After Hacker's bucket put South on top 48-37, Hartwell scored on a put-back. Ramey and Braylon Bryant followed with buckets. Jarrett Turner's bucket capped an 8-0 run by the Lancers with just over two minutes to play and cut the deficit to 48-45.
Edinburgh did not score in the final two minutes of the game. South's Peters and Scruggs both hit a pair from the charity stripe to close out Edinburgh, 52-45.
Scruggs led a balanced attack by the Cougars with 15 points. Hacker added 12 points. Peters and McMurray both had nine points. Rathburn scored four points and Scaggs had three points.
The Lancers were led by Ramey with 15 points. Hartwell and Bryant both had eight points. Dewey finished with seven points followed by Brockman five and Turner two.
South (13-11) will take on Oldenburg Academy (6-15) in the first semifinal at 6 p.m. Friday.
