RISING SUN - South Decatur's softball team lost both games during Saturday's double header.
Rising Sun won the first game 15-3 after outhitting the Cougars 14-6.
Molly Eden went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs.
Erynn Dyer, Megan Manlief, Zorry Sharp and Kassidy Haley each had one hit.
The Cougars committed four errors.
Loryn Pate started the game and Dyer finished it.
Rising Sun took the second game 10-4. The Shiners outhit the Cougars 16-9.
Eden stayed hot at the plate, going 2-for-3 and hit a home run. She racked up two more RBIs.
Dyer went 3-for-4, Pate was 2-for-4 with a triple. Emilli Tyler had a single and Sami Storm had a single and an RBI.
Up next
South Decatur (3-7, 1-1 Mid-Hoosier Conference) will play Tuesday at Tri (6-3).
