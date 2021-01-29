WESTPORT – Lane Lauderbaugh and Hunter Johnson are rewriting the South Decatur record book with every jumper that swishes through the net.
It should come as no surprise that they enjoy playing basketball with one another.
“It’s fun,” Johnson said.
“We feed off each other,” Lauderbaugh said. “If one of us is hot one night, especially if someone is double-teaming him, it opens it up for me or vice versa.”
Lauderbaugh became South’s all-time leading scorer during a home game Dec. 19 against South Ripley. The 6-foot-6 forward passed Shawn Blaich, who was on the football team that won the 1990 state title and scored 1,418 points in his career.
Lauderbaugh came into Friday’s game against Hauser with 1,610 points.
Johnson became the seventh player in school history to reach 1,000 career points. The junior entered this weekend’s game with 1,059 points, only 10 behind Greg Cruser for fifth place.
“It was pretty cool,” Johnson said of reaching 1,000 points, “especially to be on the same team as the No. 1, that always puts the icing on top.”
Since Johnson has another year, he has a chance to eventually pass his current teammate atop the list.
“Truthfully, he’s on pace to probably become all-time leading scorer next year,” SD coach Kendall Wildey said. “Barring injury, I think he’s got a good chance to do that. That’s pretty neat and special having two players back-to-back doing what the two of them have done.”
Their accomplishments are the product old-fashioned hard work, Wildey said.
Lauderbaugh puts in extra work outside of the program, playing travel ball in the summer and going to a personal trainer. It’s helped him not only from a scoring standpoint, Wildey said, but also with his footwork, quickness and ball handling.
“Basketball is what he does,” Wildey said. “He doesn’t play any other sports. He’s dedicated himself to try to get better and improve all the time.”
Lauderbaugh came to South Decatur as a freshman. After getting a waiver from the IHSAA and Jennings County, he was able to play eight games his freshman year. He averaged over 22 points that year, and has continued to gradually increase his average. He averaged 23.2 last year and is scoring at 26.0 clip this season.
“It’s been neat to be able to have somebody you can put out there for four years now that you knew was going to get 20 to 25 points a game pretty consistently,” Wildey said.
Johnson is averaging 24.2 points per game in his third year on varsity. He averaged 20.2 last year.
A 6-foot-2 shooting guard, Johnson gets tremendous elevation on his jump shot, making it virtually impossible to block his shot. He works very hard at his jumper, and frequently comes into the gym at 6 a.m.
“He gets frustrated on days that I don’t let him come in at 6 a.m.,” Wildey said. “He’s worked really hard at his scoring and developing the shot that he has.”
Both players were honored before Tuesday’s home game against North Decatur. Jack Emly, who is now third on the all-time scoring list with 1,372 points, presented Lauderbaugh a commemorative basketball. They took pictures together after the game.
Emly is the school’s all-time leading rebounder with 702, but Lauderbaugh is closing in on that record. He trailed Emly by only 24 heading into this weekend.
“It was really cool to meet Jack Emly,” Lauderbaugh said. “I didn’t expect him to be here, so that was really dope to meet him.”
Lauderbaugh, who is averaging 26.0 points and 11.6 rebounds this season, intends on playing basketball in college. He’s in the process of exploring his options and is talking with coaches from multiple schools. A decision on his future likely won’t come until after the season, he said.
Johnson, who is averaging 24.2 points per game, said he’s getting some interest from colleges, although he’s not anticipating making a decision anytime soon.
The duo helped lead the Cougars to a 24-2 record last year, which included a sectional title. South entered this weekend with a 7-5 record, partially a product of playing a more difficult schedule this year.
The Cougars are undefeated in Mid-Hoosier Conference play and hope to hit their stride after multiple COVID disruptions this season. Counting this weekend’s games, they have 10 left in the regular season.
While the dynamic scoring duo is proud of their accomplishments, they’re focused on the team’s success.
“The ultimate goal is obviously winning,” Lauderbaugh said. “That’s what I’m mostly worried about.”
