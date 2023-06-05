MORRISTOWN - Greenwood Christian's pitching was the key to the Cougars' victory over North Decatur in the regional at Morristown Saturday. The Cougars' Edward Harney III and Jake Potter combined for 16 strikeouts in Greenwood Christian's 10-0 victory over the Chargers (10-16).
Despite the offensive struggles by North, it was a tight game through five innings. The Cougars scored one run in the first inning and one run in the third inning.
Entering the top of the sixth, the Chargers only trailed by two runs. The Cougars broke the game open in the final two innings. In the sixth, Eli Ellis doubled and Harney reached on a fielder's choice. With one out, Caden Camden walked to load the bases.
Wyatt Schlageter drew a walk to force in a run. With two outs, a ball off of Potter's bat got through to score two runs and give the Cougars a 5-0 lead.
The Chargers went down in order in the sixth.
Greenwood Christian added five runs in the top of the seventh. Ellis singled and Harney had an infield single. Cole Muhlhauser reached on a bunt. A balk forced in a run and Camden was hit by a pitch. Schlageter drew another walk before a North throwing error scored two more runs. Potter singled in the final run in the inning for the Cougars.
Kamdenn McKinney had a one-out hit for North in the bottom of the seventh, but that was all for the Chargers as the Cougars closed out the 10-0 win.
North had three hits in the game, singles by Nolan Burkhart, Tyler Dean and McKinney.
Brayden Hancock pitched 5.1 innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out one. Dean pitched 1.2 innings, allowing four earned runs on three hits and two walks.
Greenwood Christian (15-12-1) will play Barr-Reeve (27-3) in the second game of the Jasper Semistate Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.