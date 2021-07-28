WESTPORT — Basketball coaches typically don’t put much stock in win-loss records for summer games. However, they still obviously want to win and enjoy seeing their teams come out on top.
“We played a lot of basketball,” South Decatur coach Kendall Wildey said.
“It went really well. I mean, what’s it matter? But we were 21-8.”
The Cougars played more games in June than they play for the entire regular season. The JV squad played approximately 16 games.
“Some young kids really stepped up and played pretty well,” Wildey said.
South’s top returning player is senior Hunter Johnson. He enters having scored 1,203 points, which ranks fifth on the school’s all-time list.
Johnson, who last year was listed as a 6-foot-2, 190-pound guard, is one of the top players in the state. He was selected to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Top 100 Showcase, designed to give exposure to the state’s top prospects.
“Hunter played exceptionally well,” Wildey said. “His overall game has improved and he’s picked it up.”
Johnson was at the Top 100 Showcase in Indianapolis when the Cougars played at the East Central Shootout. They went 1-2 without him.
“It was a great opportunity for other kids to have to step up and play without Hunter on the floor,” Wildey said.
This season will bring an increased leadership role for Johnson. He played with Dominic Walters his sophomore year, and Lane Lauderbaugh (who scored 1,890 points in his career) last year.
Johnson and fellow senior Evan Wullenweber are the team’s veterans with the most varsity experience. They were starters on South’s teams that went 15-8 and 24-2 the past two seasons.
“The leadership is on their shoulders right now,” Wildey said. “Those two have done a good job of becoming leaders for us.”
Johnson averaged 21.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game last year, while Wullenweber ranked fourth on the team at a 6.7 scoring clip.
Wullenweber has always been a 3-point shooting threat (he sank five trifectas against South Ripley in sectional). He’s coming out of “his shell,” Wildey said, and expanding his game.
“Wow, he’s picked it up on defense, he’s getting rebounds and getting in there mixing it up on the boards,” Wildey said. “Just really happy with his summer.”
Sophomore Jacob Scruggs is another returning starter. He averaged 9.2 points, 2.5 assists and 2.4 steals as a freshman point guard.
Scruggs continues to get stronger and has grown to 5-10 or 5-11.
“That’s going to help as well,” Wildey said. “People in the past have tried to take him down low and post him up to try and get that mismatch.”
Junior Dale Peters shot the ball really well this summer. He’s scrappy, Wildey said, and can help on the boards.
Senior Drew Diekhoff played a lot and showed signs of brilliant play.
“He had some spells that was like, wow, if he can play like that he’s going to be a huge asset,” Wildey said. “We’re not going to be big, but he adds some size at about 6-3.”
Avery Seegers rotated with Diekhoff at what would typically be the 5 spot. However, the Cougars don’t exactly run a traditional offense.
“We don’t have positions,” Wildey said. “If we do have positions, it’s more five guards than anything.”
The good thing about having a smaller team is it fits in with Wildey’s penchant for playing fast. He’s old-school when it comes to summer hoops, preferring to work on half court man-to-man versus doing any full-court presses. He’ll work on installing the press when the team reconvenes in a couple months.
“We’re still going to fast break and we’re still going to press,” he said, “and we’re going to do it at a level that was even faster than we did last year.”
The lack of size and height means rebounding will likely be a weakness for the Cougars. They’ll need to put extra emphasis on fundamentals, blocking out and being in the right positions. And they’ll look to compensate by relying more heavily on their assets.
“We’ve got to go out of our way to utilize our strengths and the pace of play we’re playing to create turnovers and create opportunities so that we take a little of that rebounding deficit out of it,” Wildey said.
South had 15 players participate in the summer, which is slightly down. Johnson, Wullenweber and Diekhoff will be South’s only seniors.
What’s concerning to Wildey is there was only one freshman who participated in the summer. That class has struggled with athletic success at the middle school level, he said, but hopes to encourage a couple more players to come out for the winter season.
The Cougars played in shootouts at Henryville, Whiteland, Edinburgh and East Central this summer. They also played eight games in the Hauser League, plus another 9-10 games at the Super Hoops camp.
“The summer more than met my expectations, and to be honest, probably exceeded my expectations,” Wildey said. “We played better than I anticipated. Attitudes were great. The kids who were there, even though numbers might have been smaller, they all bought in and are ready to go. I’m ready to go in the fall. I wish we could get started now.”
