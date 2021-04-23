SD hit.jpeg

South’s Madison Mikulec swings during Friday’s game against Milan. The Indians won 13-7. The Cougars had 11 hits and led 7-4 going to to the seventh. “We did a lot of positive things tonight,” coach Lisa Huff said. “We hit the ball well but just came up short. But we’re getting better each game.”

 Andy Scheidler I Daily News

 

Trending Video

Recommended for you