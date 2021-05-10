MORRISTOWN – South Decatur’s baseball team is rolling.
The Cougars beat Morristown 19-3 on Thursday for their sixth straight win. The two teams were set to play again Monday night at South.
“We have a great group of kids that are having fun on the field,” SD coach Eric Foga said. “They are playing good, fundamentally sound baseball, and working as a team.”
Those comments are validated by simply looking at the final scores during the Cougars’ winning streak, with four of those games ending by mercy rule. They beat Edinburgh 11-1 and 16-6, thumped Brown County 21-2, beat Shawe Memorial 12-7 and topped Waldron 4-0.
At Morristown, the Cougars twice scored five runs in an inning, and scored six in another.
They scored 19 runs on 19 hits, with Avery Seegers, Brady Lane, Devin Pate, Griffey Storm and Clayton McNealy recording three hits apiece. Those five players combined to tally 18 RBIs, with McNealy leading the way with five and Lane driving in four.
Ben Stier had an RBI hit. Zaydun Sharp had two hits and Joseph Royer had one.
Pate got the win, allowing only one hit in four innings. He struck out seven and walked four. Seegers struck out two while pitching the fifth.
Up next
SD (7-6, 4-2 Mid-Hoosier Conference) will play at Waldron on Tuesday before playing Hauser twice (home Thursday and away Friday).
