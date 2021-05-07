MORRISTOWN – Eighteen hits led to 18 runs and a South Decatur road victory.
The Cougars beat Morristown 18-8 on Thursday in Mid-Hoosier Conference softball action.
"We played well," coach Lisa Huff said. "We were down early in the game but fought to get back in it and win. We cut back on our errors and hit the ball well."
South outhit the Yellow Jackets 18-8 and had two fewer errors than the four for the home team.
Eryn Dyer had a great game at the plate, Huff said, going 6-6 with four RBIs.
Madison Mikulec was 3-for-4 with three doubles and an RBI, while Loryn Pate went 3-for-6 with a double and two RBIs.
Allison Antunez had two hits, Megan Manlief had a double, while Molly Eden, Brook Somers and Kassidy Haley all had singles.
Pate went the distance in the circle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.