OSGOOD – Locked in a 5-5 tie, South Decatur scored a run in the top of the seventh to earn a 6-5 victory Monday at Jac-Cen-Del.
“The boys worked hard and didn’t give up,” SD coach Eric Foga said.
It’s the Cougars’ first win of the season, coming after a loss to Brownstown Central in their opener.
Joseph Royer was the winning pitcher. The senior also had a hit, drove in a run and scored.
Avery Seegers led the way offensively for SD, going 2-for-2 with an RBI. The sophomore also walked twice and got hit by a pitch.
Brady Lane had a hit, and Evan Wullenweber drove in a run.
Jac-Cen-Del scored four in the bottom of the first to take a 4-1 lead. The Cougars scored a lone run in the first, second and third innings. They tacked on two more in the fifth for a 5-4 lead, but the Eagles tied it in the bottom half.
“We are going to continue to build,” Foga said. “We are happy to get our first win. As a coaching staff we are proud of how hard they played and how they pulled together for this win.”
Jac-Cen-Del (1-1) got two hits from Damon Hughes and Brady Borgman. The Eagles will play at 5:30 Tuesday at Crothersville.
The Cougars (1-1) will host Mid-Hoosier Conference foe Southwestern (Shelby) at 5 p.m. Thursday.
