WESTPORT – Players on South Decatur’s softball team were asked about how they’re approaching this season.
As you might expect, they’re elated to play games after missing out last year.
“I’m super excited,” senior Megan Manlief said. “I’m ready to tear it up this year. I’m really gonna push hard and go for everything I can, that’s for sure.”
“I’m excited to start back into it and hopefully be strong this year since we missed a year,” senior Erynn Dyer said.
“Be happy and glad that we’re playing this year," junior Loryn Pate said, "and play with heart."
The Cougars’ roster features a mix of returning veteran players with many newcomers.
The breakdown:
• Five seniors: Allyson Antunez, Dyer, Manlief, Ashlyn Mayhugh, Ali Jameson
• Three juniors: Madison Mikulec, Pate, Brooke Somers
• Five sophomores: Kassidy Haley, Kaitylyn Mikulec, Zorry Sharp, Aliza Skinner, Sami Storm
• Two freshmen: Molly Eden, Emili Tyler
This is the 25th season at the helm for coach Lisa Huff. Because it’s still so early in the season, she’s still in the process of shuffling around players in the field and figuring out the optimal lineup.
“We’re still trying to find the right chemistry,” Huff said. “We have a lot utility players, so that’s a plus for us and gives us versatility.”
Five players on the roster played travel ball over the summer, she said, which gives them added experience.
They also have good senior leadership.
One of the seniors, Jameson, had knee surgery and hopes to return late this season. Her injury was a big blow to the Cougars, who expected her to start at catcher, which means Manlief will move from the outfield to behind the plate.
“Ali is there and is a big part of team,” Huff said. “She’s a leader and is always encouraging the girls.”
Both freshmen are starters, with Eden at first and Tyler at second. Brook Somers starts in center field, while several players are sharing time at the corner outfield positions and at third base.
The Cougars went 3-17 in 2019. All three wins came in Mid-Hoosier Conference play, where they finished tied for fourth out of six teams.
Manlief said winning half of their games is a goal.
Pate said the same thing – that they want to have a winning season. And the pitcher/utility player thought of another goal.
“Beat North (Decatur), of course,” Pate said. “That’s always No. 1.”
The showdown with their rival won’t come until the last two games of the regular season, May 17 and 18.
The Cougars were off to a 1-1 start going into Friday night’s game at Knightstown. Their next home game is Tuesday against Triton Central.
Manlief, who has signed to play for St. Mary’s of the Woods College, said the younger players are learning and coming along.
“We definitely have a couple upperclassmen. It will be a decent team,” Manlief said. “I say by the end of the season we’ll be stronger.”
