In a battle for the outright Mid-Hoosier Conference title, South Decatur made the big plays Friday night and beat Edinburgh 64-55.
The Cougars finished 6-0 in the MHC for the second straight year, a feat coach Kendall Wildey said was difficult to achieve.
Field goal shooting was a major factor. South shot nearly 50 percent from the field (25-for-52), while Edinburgh was just 38 percent (18-for-47).
The Cougars relied on balanced scoring, putting four players in double figures. Lane Lauderbaugh led the way with 18, Jacob Scruggs notched 16, Tyler Sporleder tallied 14 and Chase Boswell netted 10.
Evan Wullenweber knocked down a pair of crucial 3-pointers in the second half and finished with six points.
Edinburgh suffered just its fifth loss this season, falling to 16-5 overall and 5-1 in the MHC.
The Cougars are now 12-7 overall. They'll play two games next week to close out the regular season.
Like every other team in the state, they'll find out their sectional draw Sunday night.
This article will be updated.....
