COLUMBUS – South Decatur's softball team improved to 3-4 after earning a 16-4 road win Monday at Columbus Christian.
The Cougars scored seven runs in the fifth to invoke the mercy rule.
Loryn Pate and Zorry Sharp each had a triple, while Brooke Somers and Megan Manlief each doubled.
Pate drove in three runs, while Molly Eden drove in two.
Madison Mikulec singled twice and Erynn Dyer walked twice.
Pate allowed only one earned run on four hits. She struck out five and walked one.
Up next
The Cougars (3-4, 1-1 MHC) will host Milan (1-3) at 5 p.m. Friday.
