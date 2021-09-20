The South Decatur boys cross country team won the MHC title with 30 points. Waldron took second with 40 followed by Southwestern 73, North Decatur 83 and Edinburgh 123.
The Cougars had seven runners in the top 20.
Leading the way for the Cougars was race winner senior Trevor Newby with a time of 18:54.
Josh Shouse finished third overall with a time of 19:47. Junior Chase Kalli finished eighth for all conference honors with a time of 20:36.
Sophomore Donovan Hale placed 11th in 21:25 followed by junior Jack Hamilton 14th in 22:00, senior Tyler Hibberd 15th in 22:07, Conner Newby 20th in 23:13, Damian Jackson 23rd in 23:34, Terry Redelman 28th in 22:07 and Bradley Walling 29th in 25:43.
The Chargers were led by Owen Geis 16th in 22:18. Kaysar Bowles was 17th in 22:35 followed by Ryan Hancock 18th in 22:52, Noah Weisenbach 22nd in 23:30, Adam Mack 27th in 25:15 and Caleb Bowles 38th in 34:31.
For the girls, Southwestern was first with 40 followed by South 51, North 56 and Waldron 71.
For the Lady Cougars, sophomores Emma Gatewood and Kate Hamilton placed eighth and ninth.
Junior Bridget Nobbe placed 10th to grab the last all-conference spot.
Sophomore Maria Nobbe placed 15th followed by Mary Schwering 18th, Clair Schoettmer 20th, Brayley Sundal 21st, Kiley Best 22nd, Sami Storm 26th and Elizabeth Flessner 29th.
For the Lady Chargers, Jenna Walton was second overall in 23:11. Gracie Osting took fifth in 24:16. Ellie Cox finished 13th in 26:49 followed by Cecilia Barber 23rd in 30:39, Lauren Holloway 25th in 30:57, Hannah Allen 28th in 32:31 and Paige Wesseler 30th in 35:06.
