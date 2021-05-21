ST. LEON - South Decatur's 4x800 relay team of Isaac Gasper, Bradley Walling, Donovan Hale and Chase Kalli placed eighth to open the running events at the 13-team sectional meet Thursday at East Central. Junior Kelby Shook jumped a personal-record 19 feet, 1/2 inch to take eighth in the long jump.
Although the South Decatur boys placed in the top eight in only two events, and did not advance anyone to the regional, they did walk away with eight personal records. The team placed 13th.
"I'm very pleased with the effort the boys brought to the meet," SD coach Dan Wenning said. "They have all worked very hard all season and have improved so much. Even though we have a lot of young athletes, they all brought their best to the biggest meet most of them have performed at. As a first-year coach I could not have been prouder of all these young men. I'm looking forward to working with them in the future."
In addition to his long jump PR, Shook also ran his best-ever time in the 400. Junior Ryken Winchester had a PR in the long jump. Sophomore Chase Kalli finished the season with a PR in the 1600 and a career-best 800 split in the relay. Sophomore Rhett Martin threw a PR in discus.
In his first experience at a sectional meet, freshman McKinley Shook had a stellar night, setting PRs in both the 110 high hurdles and the 300 low hurdles. He ran the 110 hurdle prelims and 200 prelims back-to-back.
"He's a strong, versatile athlete who has a great future in this sport," girls coach Sariina Kalli said. "All our boys did well, even though a few of them didn't finish where they hoped. Everyone gave their best effort, and we have a lot to look forward to in our track and field program."
TEAM SCORES
Batesville 150
East Central 129
Franklin County 101
Greensburg 42
Milan 42
Lawrenceburg 36
South Dearborn 30
Oldenburg Academy 27
Rising Sun 24
South Ripley 14
Jac-Cen-Del 14
North Decatur 12
South Decatur 2
Individual results
4x800 Relay
8. South 9:56.23 (Gasper, Walling, Hale, Kalli)
110 high hurdles
McKinley Shook 20.02 PR
Campbell Johannigman 21.07
100
Corbin Mitchell 12.39
Owen Arreola 12.62
1600
Trevor Newby 5:09.55
Chase Kalli 5:28.2 PR
4x100 relay
South 49.20 (M. Shook, Jack Hamilton, Owen Arreola, Kelby Shook)
400
Kelby Shook 54.56 PR
Josh Edwards 58.89
300
McKinley Shook 48.23 PR
Campbell Johannigman 53.02
800
Isaac Gasper 2:25.82
Chase Kalli 2:30.71
200
Corbin Mitchell 25.34
McKinley Shook 26.55
3200
Trevor Newby 11:34.95
Donovan Hale 12:37.58
4x400 relay
South 4:00.42
(Josh Edwards, Gasper, Hamilton, Kelby Shook)
Long jump
8. Kelby Shook 19-1/2 PR
Ryken Winchester 16-2 PR
High jump
Ryken Winchester NH
Shot put
Ian Frensemeier 41-2 1/4
Rasitlin Lee 28-10 3/4
Discus
Ian Frensemeier 112-5
Rhett Martin 100-7 PR
