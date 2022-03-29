South Decatur returns a solid group to its baseball team for 2022 and the Cougars are looking to improve on the 9-11 record from 2021.
The Cougars finished fourth in the conference, but Coach Eric Foga is excited about this group of Cougars and what they can bring to the field.
“We had a great first week of practice. Couldn’t have asked for better weather. We have 15 players and a solid junior high program in full swing,” Coach Foga said.
Key returning players for the Cougars include Avery Seegers, Devin Pate, Zaydun Sharp, Brady Lane, Dale Peters, Evan Wullenweber and Cameron Henderson.
Newcomers to the program include Toby Bishop, Hunter Johnson, Jacob Scruggs and Coach Bill Seegers.
The Cougars have set goals of winning the conference and the sectional title in 2022.
“We are really excited about this year. I think we are going to be competitive in all of our games. We have a great core group of returning players and a couple solid additions this year,” Coach Foga added. “We are going to take it one game at a time and make adjustments as needed.”
