WESTPORT – After a rain shower passed through, after seniors were honored with their parents, and after waiting on Morristown to arrive, South Decatur’s track and field teams eventually got down to business Thursday night.
Just two days after opening the season at Rushville, the Cougars showed tremendous improvement, girls coach Sariina Kalli said.
The girls won 65-58, and the boys won 76-47.
GIRLS RESULTS
100 hurdles
3. Ana Arreola 20.89
Clair Schoettmer 21.6 PR
Kealie Haley 23.89 PR
100 meters
1. Zoe Meer 13.51 PR
2. Brayley Sundal 13.53 PR
1600 meters
3. Emma Gatewood 6:58
(Splits: 1:35, 1:47, 1:49, 1:47)
Kate Hamilton 6:59
(Splits: 1:36, 1:47, 1:52, 1:44)
Elizabeth Flessner 7:26 PR
(Splits: 1:37, 1:54, 2:00, 1:55)
400 meters
2. Emma Gatewood 1:13 PR
3. Kate Hamilton 1:16
300 hurdles
2. Maria Nobbe 55.00 PR
Ana Arreola 1:03.4
Paige Hibberd 1:06.4 PR
800 meters
3. Mary Gasper 2:56 (1:25, 1:31) PR
Mary Schwering 3:06 (1:30, 1:36)
Ali Boilanger 3:09 (1:24, 1:45)
200 meters
1. Brayley Sundal 29.52
3. Kealie Haley 35.50 PR
3200 meters
1. Bridget Nobbe 15:26 PR
(1:37, 1:53, 1:58, 1:56, 2:01, 2:02, 2:06, 1:56)
2. Elizabeth Flessner 15:54 PR
(1:45, 1:58, 1:57, 1:59, 2:02, 2:04, 2:05, 2:02)
Discus
1. Lana Bell 93-8 PR
2. Alli Nobbe 68-9
Shot put
1. Alli Nobbe 26-11
2. Zoe Meer 24-9 1/2 PR
High jump
1. Lana Bell 4-10
2. Paige Hibberd 4-6
3. Ana Arreola 4-6 PR
Long jump
1. Brayley Sundal 14-2 PR
2. Zoe Meer 13-5 PR
4x800 relay
2. South 11:46
(Emma 2:54, Maria 2:54, Mary S. 3:05, Kate 2:53)
4x100 relay
2. South 59.34
(Brayley, Kealie, Ana, Zoe)
4x400 relay
1. South 5:03.2
(Paige 1:18, Maria 1:15, Kate 1:14, Mary G. 1:16)
BOYS RESULTS
TEAM: South Decatur 76, Morristown 47
110 high hurdles
2. Campbell Johannigman 19.59 PR
3. McKinley Shook 20.03 PR
Rhett Martin 20.38 PR
100 meters
2. Corbin Mitchell 11:56 PR
Owen Arreola 12.5 PR
Jeremy Watts 13.13 PR
1600 meters
2. Trevor Newby 5:24 (1:12, 1:21, 1:27, 1:24)
3. Chase Kalli 5:58 (1:21, 1:33, 1:36, 1:28)
Tyler Hibberd 6:03 (1:19, 1:34. 1:37, 1:33) PR
Bradley Walling 6:11(1:23, 1:35, 1:39, 1:34)
Conner Newby 7:11 (1:30, 1:56, 2:01, 1:44) PR
400 meters
3. Josh Edwards 58.81 PR
Conner Newby 1:15 PR
Damian Jackson 1:15.4 PR
Logan Wilkinson 1:18.3 PR
300 hurdles
1. Campbell Johannigman 49.46 PR
3. McKinley Shook 50.58
Rhett Martin 52.71 PR
Tyler Johnson 58:19
800 meters
1. Isaac Gasper 2:29 (1:12, 1:17) PR
3. Josh Shouse 2:40 (1:14, 1:26)
Michael Stier 2:48 (1:17, 1:31)
Draven Kontrik 3:18 (1:19, 1:59) PR
Logan Wilkinson 3:21 (1:36, 1:45)
200 meters
3. Corbin Mitchell 25.90
Owen Arreola 26.62 PR
McKinley Shook 27.46 PR
Jeremy Watts 28.39 PR
Tyler Johnson 29.66 PR
3200 meters
1. Trevor Newby 12:09
(1:18, 1:26, 1:34, 1:34, 1:33, 1:35, 1:35, 1:33)
2. Donovan Hale 12:35 PR
(1:22, 1:30, X, X, 1:40, 1:42, 1:43, 1:33)
3. Tyler Hibberd 13:02 PR
(1:20, 1:31, 1:38, 1:40, 1:44, 1:44, 1:42, 1:42)
Josh Shouse 14:28
(1:28, 1:40, 1:54, 1:54, 1:54, 1:53, 1:56, 1:47)
Discus
1. Ian Frensemeier 113-6 PR
2. Rhett Martin 87-8 1/4 PR
3. Ryken Winchester 79-7 PR
Raistlin Lee 73-3 PR
Shot put
1. Ian Frensemeier 42-6
3. Ryken Winchester 31-5 1/2
Corbin Mitchell 31-3 PR
Owen Arreola 30-4 PR
Raistlin Lee 28-1
High jump
1. Kelby Shook 5-6
3. McKinley Shook 5-0
Long jump
2. Kelby Shook 18-5 PR
3. Isaac Gasper 17-3 PR
Jack Hamilton 16-5 PR
4x100 relay
1. South 49.28 (Kelby, Jack, Owen, Corbin)
4x800 relay
1. South A 10:11
(Isaac 2:31, Bradley 2:37, Donovan 2:35, Chase 2:28)
South B 10:49
(Michael 2:38, Damian 2:52, Josh S. 2:39, Tyler 2:40)
4x400 relay
2. South A 4:02 (Chase 1:02, Isaac 1:02, Jack 58, Kelby 1:00)
South B 4:31 (Campbell 1:06, Michael 1:11, Ty 1:12, Ryken 1:02
